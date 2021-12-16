ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling Mild Tonight

By Stevie Daniels
 5 days ago
Today is the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will only drop off into the upper-40s and low-50s overnight. A cold front will move in this evening which may generate a few showers north and west of the metro tonight. The 60s stick around through Saturday. Showers look more likely Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure rides along a cold front. Behind the front, temps will fall to seasonal levels Sunday, and it will feel blustery. Seasonal temps continue into the beginning of next week with plenty of sunshine.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A slight chance of rain between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Rain likely, mainly before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

