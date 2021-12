What with all the worrying news about the omicron variant taking hold, we're doing our best to remain upbeat, stay safe and feel festive, and it sounds as though the Royals are doing the same. It's reported that the Queen has sadly had to cancel the family's annual Christmas lunch next Tuesday, which was due to be hosted by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle (where HRH is currently staying – usually it would take place in Buckingham Palace).

U.K. ・ 23 HOURS AGO