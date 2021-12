This week's calls include: a recognizable porch pirate, drinking a beer in the bathroom, and a disloyal date.Friday, Nov. 26 A caller reported numerous subjects in a shopping center parking lot yelling and swinging things at each other. On arrival, police found numerous volunteers setting up the Boy Scouts of America Christmas tree lot. No crime. A caller reported a fight in an apartment complex late at night. Upon arrival, police found multiple intoxicated occupants, one of whom alleged the others were trying to force him to drink alcohol and that another had cast a spell on him. Officers...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO