Thursday morning forecast

Thanks to the cold front that passed by the Ozarks this morning, temperatures were cooler today for most of the region. The cold front was a little slower to be felt in northern Arkansas. The front that stalled out is finally bringing the showers to the east of the area, but the dry pattern won’t last long. The difference in temperatures this time 24 hours ago is ranging from 12 to 30 degrees cooler. Temperatures right now are cooling down for a chilly night on tap. The overnight lows will still be well above average for December. Normally overnight lows are in the upper 20s. A warm front will be lifting north tonight and throughout tomorrow. Clouds will fill in tonight before showers move in by the early morning hours of Friday. The showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Heavy rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, mainly south of I-44. The moisture will be moving out by Saturday morning. Most areas will receive between 1-2 inches of rainfall between tonight through Saturday morning. A few counties in northwestern Arkansas, including Benton, Carrol, Washington, and Madison, are under a Flood Watch until Saturday at 6 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow with gusty winds. Saturday temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler in the 40s. By Saturday, temperatures are going to be very chilly in the teens, and the feels like temperatures will be in the low teens even some areas will be feeling like single digits! A quiet calm period will begin on Sunday, and temperatures will warm up a little every day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO