Thursday morning forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere'll be more clouds than sunshine...

www.fox5atlanta.com

WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today, wet tonight

We continue to enjoy some very spring-like weather as temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for rain tonight with widespread rain expected across the region. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Showers will remain widespread Friday morning before tapering off and drifting northward through the day.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s. High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°. Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Mainly cloudy with rain...
brproud.com

Thursday Morning Forecast: A spring like day ahead

Today: A warm start to the day. Highs get to the low 80s. Tonight: Partly cloudy, Cold. Lows near 61. Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and warm. Highs near 80. A warn Thursday for December. Highs are expected to get to the low 80s. This gets close to the record high of 82 set back in 2019. Friday is expected to be the same with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday a cold front cools us down. Highs get to the 70s. Rain is going to be on and off throughout the day. Temperatures continue to stay cool in the low 60s after the cold front. We could expect a few more showers on Monday.
kptv.com

Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/16)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Thursday, December 16th, 3:15 A.M. The weather is calming down today, with just a few light showers expected today. Temperatures will also remain too warm this morning for there to be freezing like we saw Tuesday morning. Expect a few light showers as you head out the door, then a mostly cloudy day, but some sun breaks throughout the day. After late morning, it should be dry for the most part, with just the threat of a shower this afternoon. The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing overnight. Highs today will reach the mid 40s in the metro.
WJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar, however, clouds are returning to our skies this morning. It may be a bit more difficult to break the clouds up into the day today. But I think we should manage to see a few peeks of sunshine into the afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 16 Morning Forecast

A few sprinkles look to linger early today, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table for the afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s tomorrow. We’ll be a little warmer as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start climbing a little bit early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Wednesday along with lots of sunshine.
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast December 16th

High temperatures Thursday are staying several degrees below average. The region will stay in the mid 50s to low 60s. A weak storm is making it way down the coast early Thursday. It will start to fizzle out as it reaches Point Conception. We are expecting a couple tenths of an inch of rain on the Central Coast and trace amounts on the South Coast.
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Thursday Morning Forecast 12-16-2021

Multiple buildings were damaged in the southern Minnesota town of Hartland on Wednesday. With severe weather heading our way, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay weather aware. Shawn Cable's 6 p.m. Severe Weather Update. Updated: 16 hours ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable provides a severe weather update. "Like...
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 16 weather forecast: Warm with rain

(Thursday, December 16, 2021) We’re warming things up and breaking records Thursday before we cool it back down by the weekend. We’re watching for chances of rain and/or snow Saturday. Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then some wind and some rain, but not nearly...
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dense fog will be an issue tonight over all of NWFL. A dense fog advisory is in effect until Friday AM. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Friday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be 10-20%. Rain chances increase on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will be 50-60% with the best chances in the late day/evening. Cooler weather arrives Sunday, but the clouds remain. Another round of rain arrives late Monday/Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 60s Sunday into next week w/lows in the 40s/50s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 16 Overnight Forecast

Thanks to the cold front that passed by the Ozarks this morning, temperatures were cooler today for most of the region. The cold front was a little slower to be felt in northern Arkansas. The front that stalled out is finally bringing the showers to the east of the area, but the dry pattern won’t last long. The difference in temperatures this time 24 hours ago is ranging from 12 to 30 degrees cooler. Temperatures right now are cooling down for a chilly night on tap. The overnight lows will still be well above average for December. Normally overnight lows are in the upper 20s. A warm front will be lifting north tonight and throughout tomorrow. Clouds will fill in tonight before showers move in by the early morning hours of Friday. The showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Heavy rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, mainly south of I-44. The moisture will be moving out by Saturday morning. Most areas will receive between 1-2 inches of rainfall between tonight through Saturday morning. A few counties in northwestern Arkansas, including Benton, Carrol, Washington, and Madison, are under a Flood Watch until Saturday at 6 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow with gusty winds. Saturday temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler in the 40s. By Saturday, temperatures are going to be very chilly in the teens, and the feels like temperatures will be in the low teens even some areas will be feeling like single digits! A quiet calm period will begin on Sunday, and temperatures will warm up a little every day.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breezy And Warm Thursday, Next Front Is Days Away

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy. The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight. A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon. Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin...
MIAMI, FL
fox2detroit.com

Strong winds and high temperatures Thursday

Warmer and windy weather will win out this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. We're on our way to the mid 60s by noon with temperatures set to fall by afternoon with nothing more than a few spotty showers this morning. Our Wind Advisory is still in effect until...
