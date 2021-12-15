What’s the best thing?

Here is a brief and by no means exhaustive list of lies I have told my son: that all the shops are closed, that I don’t know what happened to the last two chocolate buttons, that my old English teacher has forgotten his glasses and therefore can’t read him a bedtime story, that I am going to work (when I’m going for a swim), that ghosts can’t come in your house if you tell them to go away, that we have run out of cake, that I can fly, that cafés aren’t open at night, that it is bedtime now. In fact, if I’m honest, this is a brief but by no means exhaustive list of lies I’ve told my son in just the last week.

