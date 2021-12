Last year, Disney launched GroupWatch on its Plus streaming service. It allows up to seven users across most platforms to watch synchronized content together. However — expectedly — each of them needs to have their own individual subscription. Once the GroupWatch link is shared and accessed, participants are able to control the playback, such as pausing it. Apple enabled SharePlay on iPhones with the release of iOS 15.1. The feature was initially announced at the opening keynote of WWDC21, back in June. The feature allows users to consume digital goods together through FaceTime. Disney Plus has finally gained support for this feature, allowing up to 32 people to watch together on their Apple devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO