Energy Industry

Japan Receives Chemical Cargo from the UAE

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIdemitsu Kosan Corporation in Japan said that the company had received a shipment of blue ammonia...

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
India Desperately Trying to Improve Relations with UAE

Indian foreign policies for its neighboring countries failed one after the other. Now the Indians are desperate to establish friendly ties with the UAE. Although India is on good terms with the US and Israel, it realizes that if anything were to happen in the region, the US was way too far to come to the rescue. The US and Israel are supporting India’s wish to improve ties with the Gulf country. Both the former countries have an influenc....
INDIA
Global Methane Market to Grow at 2.1% during 2021 – 2029: Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global methane market. In terms of volume, the global methane market was sized at 3822.80 Billion Cubic Metres in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, owing to prevalence of natural gas based equipment in end-use sectors. The global methane market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for natural gas in conjunction with economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
MARKETS
Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start...
SOCCER
Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds extra trade

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia on Thursday signed a deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds, eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. Analysis drawn up by Britain and independently vetted said it would boost...
AGRICULTURE
China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
UAE investors to take stake in Abu Dhabi chemicals projects

DUBAI (Reuters) - Eight UAE-based investors have signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Co (TA’ZIZ)  to take a stake of up to 20% in chemicals projects worth 15 billion dirhams ($4 billion) in an industrial chemicals zone in Abu Dhabi. In the first domestic public-private partnership...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Australian Companies Mix Renewables and Chemicals

The Hydrogen Chemistry Company (HyCC) in the Netherlands has launched a 50-50 joint venture between Nobian, an industrial chemical producer based in the Netherlands that is already operating large scale electrolyzers in Europe, and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) that develops and invests in renewable energy plants. A statement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Technology and Sports in the UAE

A new study reveals that the economic footprint of the sports industry of UAE exceeds 1.7 billion dollars per year and the online sports activities of the country are on the verge of attracting even more people. Considering this growth, a 21-year-old UAE resident and sports enthusiast, Amit Singh has...
WORLD
Australia Protecting Vital Technology

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, listed 63 areas of technology that were crucial for the country and had to be protected from strategic rivals. This move is followed by Australia’s worry that Beijing is benefitting from its technological advancement via joint research projects. Among other...
CHINA
Global Private Jet Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during Forecast Year - A Report By Absolute Markets Insights

The global outbreak of COVID-19 caused not only a partial collapse of the air transport, but travelling has got even more complicated and many people are yet reluctant to travel. Covid-19 has changed the way for travelling. A huge population is now opting to fly through private jets as they are safer and minimize the risk of contracting any infectious disease. As number of commercial flights were cancelled by regulatory authorities, the private jets were in a huge demand. Several private jet charter companies, who are also amongst the strong consumers for private jet market manufacturers, are offering private jets through membership programs, wherein a huge population opted for these programs to travel safely. Moreover, governments of various countries had allowed private jets to fly domestically and internationally, to deliver vaccines for Covid-19 to various locations. The changing consumer preferences along with flexible charter options available is aiding the growth of private jet market.
MARKETS
Japan has found and kept Omicron infections at its borders

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A traveller who entered Japan last week has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus while in quarantine, but the case was not one of community infection, the top government spokesman said on Thursday. "We believe the confirmed cases of Omicron variant infections in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Uncovering global-scale risks from commercial chemicals in air

Commercial chemicals are used extensively across urban centres worldwide1, posing a potential exposure risk to 4.2 billion people2. Harmful chemicals are often assessed on the basis of their environmental persistence, accumulation in biological organisms and toxic properties, under international and national initiatives such as the Stockholm Convention3. However, existing regulatory frameworks rely largely upon knowledge of the properties of the parent chemicals, with minimal consideration given to the products of their transformation in the atmosphere. This is mainly due to a dearth of experimental data, as identifying transformation products in complex mixtures of airborne chemicals is an immense analytical challenge4. Here we develop a new framework-combining laboratory and field experiments, advancedÂ techniques for screening suspect chemicals, and in silico modelling-to assess the risks of airborne chemicals, while accounting for atmospheric chemical reactions. By applying this framework to organophosphate flame retardants, as representative chemicals of emerging concern5, we find that their transformation products are globally distributed across 18 megacities, representing a previously unrecognized exposure risk for the world's urban populations. More importantly, individual transformation products can be more toxic and up to an order-of-magnitude more persistent than the parent chemicals, such that the overall risks associated with the mixture of transformation products are also higher than those of the parent flame retardants. Together our results highlight the need to consider atmospheric transformations when assessing the risks of commercial chemicals.
INDUSTRY
Tiwi Islanders Worry Over Australia's Newest Gas Projects

Traditional Owners of the Tiwi Island have written a letter to the Japanese energy company that has invested in an offshore gas project near the island in the Timor Sea to pull out. The Barossa gas field lies at a distance of almost 100 kilometers from the Tiwi Islands and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Covestro Thailand’s Goal of Being Fully Circular

Covestro is a leading producer of high-tech polymer materials across the world. The Managing Director of the Thai unit of Covestro, Timo Slawinski, says that the world needs to play a better role in creating a circular economy. Awareness regarding climate change has caused the global climate movement to grow...
BUSINESS
India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source

* To receive first Das cargo from trading arm in Dec - source. * Snaps up 4 mln bbls of Das crude for Feb-loading - sources. NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Western India, aims to get the first cargo of oil from its new Abu Dhabi-based trading unit in December, a source familiar with the matter said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Japan Makes Record $3.4 Billion Pledge to World Bank Arm for Low-Income Countries

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan pledged $3.4 billion in its largest contribution to the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank, to ensure the recovery of low-income countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, finance ministry officials said on Tuesday. The pledge came as Japan hosted an online meeting on the 20th...
ADVOCACY

