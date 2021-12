Absolute Markets Insights report says that laptops which use Advanced Micro Devices' processors are expected to show the highest growth rate in the Southeast Asia laptops market. The higher growth forecast can be attributed to the lower costs of AMD-based laptops, as opposed to its Intel counterparts, along with the rise in awareness about AMD processors amongst individuals and businesses. Also, AMD processors have a longer support term as far their sockets are concerned. This allows the end-users to change the processors after a couple of years in case they want to upgrade the system, or increase the processing power. Hence, AMD processors are expected to see faster growth in the future years.

