Henry the hero: mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

By Stephanie Simoni, Nexstar Media Wire
 22 hours ago

GLASTONBURY, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A Connecticut family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

