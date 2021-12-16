ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Probe Threatening Texts At Ewing HS

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Police initiated an investigation at Ewing High School Wednesday afternoon following a threatening text message that was targeted at the school community.

Ewing Police responded to the threat around 2:15 p.m. before determining it not to be credible, authorities said.

Classes were dismissed at the regular time under a heavy police presence.

“Investigation continues into the matter at this time, however, we are not aware of any ongoing threat,” police said.

