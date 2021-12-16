ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's TTV Capital raising $200M fund

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

TTV Capital closed its fifth fund at $127 million last December. Please join Atlanta Business Chronicle...

PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC (PNIG), one of the largest locally owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the Southeast, has acquired Alabama Insurance Exchange (AIE) located in Birmingham, Alabama. As part of the acquisition, Alabama Insurance Exchange has joined the PointeNorth Alliance™, which provides member partners with additional carrier markets, services, and tools to develop new talent, grow organically, and increase profitability. Alabama Insurance Exchange, PointeNorth Insurance Group’s sixth Alabama location, offers both commercial insurance and personal insurance services. They will continue to operate under their current brand and the leadership of Clayton B. Taylor, Jr. “Alabama Insurance Exchange will add to our Commercial Insurance presence in the Birmingham market and provide opportunities to grow our Personal Lines Private Client programs. Clayton Taylor and the talented team in his organization will enhance the capabilities already established with our Iron Mountain Insurance operation,” comments William “Bill” Skeeles, President and CEO of PointeNorth Insurance Group. Through its membership in the PointeNorth Alliance™, Alabama Insurance Exchange receives access to additional markets and products, use of a broad range of technologies, and the ability to leverage the scale of being a part of a larger organization. “Having operated independently for almost 50 years, we studied all potential M&A possibilities with a critical eye. It was very important to find the perfect fit in terms of ethics, service culture, team values, and markets. PointeNorth checked all the boxes and we are extremely honored to join them,” Taylor commented. PointeNorth Insurance Group is a successful independent insurance agency that provides opportunities for other independent insurance agencies that are looking to partner with an organization that can invest in their future success. PointeNorth Insurance Group has the capital to invest in the future and is actively growing through strategic mergers and acquisitions. “PointeNorth will continue its focus on growth, both through acquisition and the continued expansion of our Producer Development Program. Core strategies for 2022 include expansion of our Transportation Program beyond its current footprint and a continued aggressive pace for merger and acquisition opportunities,” according to Skeeles. PointeNorth Insurance Group acquired two agencies in 2021. PointeNorth Insurance Group has expanded to more than 230 employees with operations in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. About PointeNorth Insurance Group PointeNorth, one of the top 60 agencies in the United States, offers insurance and financial products to more than 55,000 households and businesses nationwide and was formed through the partnering of outstanding agencies throughout the Southeast. PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC is headquartered at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia.
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

