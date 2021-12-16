ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Capitol riot committee is weighing whether Trump could be guilty of criminal obstruction of Congress

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3VGw_0dOTgLZ400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrGAX_0dOTgLZ400
Former President Donald Trump.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Capitol riot committee members are weighing whether Trump may have illegally obstructed Congress.
  • Co-chair Liz Cheney suggested Trump may be liable for "corruptly obstructing an official proceeding."
  • Other members of the committee told Politico the panel was actively thinking on the same question.

Several members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot are weighing up whether former President Donald Trump is potentially liable for criminal obstruction of Congress in connection to the January 6 attack, Politico reported .

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, co-chair of the House committee investigating the January 6 siege, this week floated the idea that Trump may be criminally culpable for the events at the Capitol.

Politico reported Wednesday that other members of the bipartisan committee are considering the same question.

"It's clearly one of the things on the mind of some of the members of the committee," Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee, told the outlet.

"I think that we're trying to understand those 187 minutes that he didn't say anything — what that means. And we're trying to put some more light on that. I personally am not drawing any conclusions on where that takes us," said panel member Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California.

Cheney's comments this week highlighted a federal statute that makes it illegal to obstruct an official proceeding. She said it would be key to the committee's investigation into Trump's activity during the riot.

It comes after the committee held Mark Meadows , Trump's former chief of staff, in contempt as part of an effort to force him to cooperate with the probe.

"Mr. Meadows'  testimony will bear on a key question in front of this Committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress's official proceeding to count electoral votes?" — Cheney said .

"Mr. Meadows' testimony will inform our legislative judgments on those issues."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IYtA_0dOTgLZ400
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Legal experts told Insider's C. Ryan Barber that Cheney's remarks appeared to be a clear reference to the same charge hundreds of people who stormed Congress have faced — that of "corruptly obstructing an official proceeding."

Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor and now a professor at the George Washington University Law School, told Insider that Trump could be "equally liable" for the charge if he was found to have played a role in encouraging others to obstruct a congressional proceeding.

Eliason said that prosecutors would have to find evidence that Trump played an active role in the event, rather than simply having allowed it to happen.

While the January 6 committee cannot investigate on behalf of law enforcement, it could hand over any findings of potential criminality in Trump's behavior to the Justice Department, Politico reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 47

maaven shadowrend
21h ago

he has done everything from filing lawsuits to telling his minions not to cooperate. so yes, Donald Trump is definitely guilty of multiple counts of obstruction. however, his reasoning for obstruction is obviously because he is guilty of MUCH, MUCH MORE SERIOUS CRIMES THAN THAT!!

Reply(4)
33
Viva Satire !
23h ago

Lock him up! Trump is the Least Trustworthy and Competent President in American history.

Reply(10)
27
Ruth
18h ago

He should, he defied his oath of office. Why take an oath if you no you are lying.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump's election theft allies need to be expelled from the House

When then-President Donald Trump was pressuring the Department of Justice to falsely announce fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he knew he wasn’t alone in his efforts. According to handwritten notes from one top DOJ official, Trump on one call ordered them to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Capitol Riot Committee#Mcnamee Getty#House#Republican#Democrat
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Head of January 6 inquiry says he has ‘quite revealing’ info on members of Congress aiding US Capitol riot

The head of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol said he has information that’s “quite revealing” about members of Congress playing an active role in facilitating the riot, which left five people dead and injured roughly 140 members of law enforcement.  “The information we’ve received has been quite revealing about members of Congress involved in the activities of January 6 as well as staff,” said representative Bennie Thompson, the Democratic head of the inquiry, on Monday.Follow live for latest on Mark Meadows vote and reactionThe information came from the limited testimony of former White...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

330K+
Followers
22K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy