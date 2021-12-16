ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades CDK Global (CDK) to Equalweight

 1 day ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer downgraded CDK Global (NASDAQ:...

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25...
Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $460 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $460.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
Single Stock Put Volumes are Elevated - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs options strategist Vishal Vivek noted that single stock put options traded $233 billion on an average day in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg.Analyst Sarah Simon comments "Criteo’s agreement to purchase Iponweb ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
