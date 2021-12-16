Man injured in an Annapolis car crash after being shot in the leg

This isn’t the first time people have had to run for cover in the Woodside Gardens Apartments in Annapolis, but rarely have they witnessed a car screeching through the neighborhood with someone firing at will.

“Like 20 to 30 shots fired,” said Nakira Chesson, a mother of three. “This is a neighborhood full of kids. A lot of kids in this neighborhood, and it’s a shame that a lot of kids, like my children, any type of fireworks or firecrackers, it’s a sound they know to get down on the ground and that is traumatizing to any child.”

The next day, you could see where bullet holes riddled one car, and police say at least five others suffered similar damage.

At first, police arriving on the scene, believed no people had been injured, but that changed in a matter of minutes.

“While we were out there around 8:44, we started getting calls for an accident on 665 near Godspeed Way,” said Annapolis Police Lt. Amy Miguez. “In that accident, initial reports were that someone in one of the vehicles also had gunshot injuries.”

20-year-old Demontay Coney of Baltimore suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and police learned the car had been at the apartment complex during the shooting, but it is not yet clear what role its occupants played, if any.

No weapons were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators still have no motive for the shooting in a neighborhood where many already feel like prisoners inside their own homes.

“Fend for ourselves,” said Chesson. “Stay away from windows, doors and you can’t even come outside. You pull up at the wrong time, you don’t know what’s going on. Be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.