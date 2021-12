Ridgewood NJ, homicides are increasing in record-breaking numbers in cities across America. Ten major cities ALL just broke their all-time homicide records. These murders are not just occurring in Chicago and New York, but in cities otherwise considered generally safe– like in Rochester, Austin, Texas, Toledo, Baton Rouge. These are cities that, until recently, have not been immediately associated with violent crime. ABC News reported this story that included a statement saying the reasoning behind this dramatic increase in homicides is unclear.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO