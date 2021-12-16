I explored the ruins of an abandoned zoo on the coast of Florida, and it was completely overrun by nature
Welcome to Crandon Park Zoo, a corner of a South Florida beach where animals were once confined, The Miami Herald reported. Now, it's overrun with wildlife and nature.
The zoo was open from 1948 until 1980, when animals were moved to a larger area after hurricanes drowned some of them, according to the same source.
In 1991, the zoo ruins reopened as gardens with the goal "not to destroy everything," county planner Kevin Asher told The Miami Herald.
I visited the park in October to see what remained of the abandoned zoo, and I found a natural wildlife sanctuary. The entrance had a sign warning visitors that crocodiles reside there.
According to Atlas Obscura, the ruins are also home to wild alligators, iguanas, and peacocks.
While I was there, I saw iguanas, ducks, and herons roaming what remained of the zoo's structures and fenced enclosures.
The walkways through the park made me feel like I was in a zoo, but one where the animals were free.
Parts of the park were paved while other parts felt like the wild. Some of the lands were once a coconut plantation, according to The Miami Herald.
In one shaded area, I spotted what appeared to be an abandoned animal cage embedded in the rocks.
Some of the abandoned structures were fenced off and covered in graffiti.
But one large structure remained accessible.
Around the back of it, I noticed caged doors that looked like they were used to feed the animals inside.
I was able to see inside of a few of the animals' quarters, which were now empty aside from some leaves, branches, and overgrown vines. The doors were still locked.
I tried to imagine what kind of animals could live in these spaces. Based on their size, maybe monkeys, I thought.
The view inside the structures was somewhat haunting and made me think about the animals that may have gotten stuck inside as hurricane waters filled their enclosures.
I left the park thinking this is probably a better home for the wildlife that took it over.
