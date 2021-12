Mortgage lenders’ profitability outlook continued to weaken in the fourth quarter after last year’s run-up, data from Fannie Mae’s latest survey revealed. Up for the fifth straight quarter, the percentage of lenders who believe profit margins will drop in the next three months increased from 46% in the third quarter to 65% in the fourth quarter. Nearly a third (31%) expect profits to stay the same, and only 3% were positive that profits would improve.

