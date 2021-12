As various seasons begin to wind down for the year, it's time to get ready for next year. 2022 hunting and fishing licenses are now available. This weekend the Maine deer hunting season will come to a close. Both the expanded archery and muzzleloader seasons end December 11. A record number of hunters went into the season with any deer permits. Maine wildlife biologists issued 153,910 any deer permits for the 2021 deer season. The number of permits was up 44,020 from last year, when 109,890 permits were issued. 68,145 permits were issued in 2019.

