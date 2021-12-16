ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) to Equal Weight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Sealed Air (SEE) PT Raised to $78 at Jefferies as Pivot Starting to Bear Fruit

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised the price target on Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) to $78.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

This is Why Buckle (BKE) Stock Is Set to Open Sharply Lower Today

Shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) are down 13.4% in pre-open Friday.This pre-open move doesn’t come as a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c; Guides Q4 Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $738.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $767.62 million. GUIDANCE:. Steelcase sees Q4 2022...
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Owens & Minor (OMI) to Buy

Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight upgraded Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
