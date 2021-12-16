ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia Oct total oil exports rise to 8.26 mln bpd

By Reuters
 22 hours ago
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's total oil exports in October rose to 8.26 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest since April 2020, from 7.84 million bpd in September, official data showed on Thursday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

