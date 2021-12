Some history lessons are sweeter than others, especially when it comes to presidents and the cookies they enjoyed. Per Bake Magazine, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, liked his cry babies or molasses cookies; Grover Cleveland had to have his snickerdoodles; Calvin Coolidge was a fan of ice box cookies. But the story of Abraham Lincoln and his mother's gingerbread cookies might be our favorite. In fact, according to The American Table, the 16th president of the United States used these cookies to teach his political rival an important lesson.

