Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro dunks on three Rockets (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro had one of his best games of the season Wednesday, scoring 20 points in a 124-89 win over Houston. Now he’ll miss some time after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Okoro, 20, is averaging 9.3 points per game in his...
CLEVELAND – Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland, which...
Against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers wingman Isaac Okoro delivered a poster dunk against several Houston defenders. He promoted the big play on social media, and several fellow NBA players gave him some love. The Cavs blew out the Rockets, who had been on a hot streak lately....
It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history. After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record on Tuesday night. Curry made his first three-point attempt, allowing him to tie Allen’s record at 2,973. Just a few minutes later, he hit another one, breaking the record at Madison Square Garden. Curry comes from...
Stephen Curry on Tuesday night became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, and he was quick to give credit to others for helping him set the record. Kevin Durant wants some of that credit, too. After Curry surpassed Ray Allen in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the...
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is still trying to grind his way back to the NBA. The guard recently offered some insight into how close he was to landing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason. “I really believe if the [Rajon] Rondo buyout didn’t happen, you know, I...
Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Steph Curry after Curry broke the three-point record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets, but the two played with each other on the Golden State Warriors for three years.
Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has broken the all-time record for 3-pointers in front of previous record holders Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. Curry broke Allen’s record when he sunk the 2,947th 3-pointer of his career against the New York Knicks. With 7 minutes and 33 seconds...
Stephen A. Smith sparked social media last week by claiming Steph Curry might be overtaking LeBron James as the face of this generation’s NBA. Tuesday morning, retired NBA veteran J.J. Reddick joined ESPN and slammed Smith for his hot take. “When you say the face, you’re gonna have people...
Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
