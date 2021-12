PlayStation and Xbox have been longtime rivals, and the two have pushed each other to become stronger companies and offer the best options to their players. One feature that each company has had for years now is a subscription service. However, Xbox Game Pass has became significantly more popular in recent months, thanks to a steady stream of great games available for subscribers to play on launch day (if you're a subscriber.) Despite PlayStation having pretty good stats for its own subscription services, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, its own free monthly games and streaming titles haven't always been super popular. However, a new rumor may show that the company is ready to up its game.

