Accidents

Terrible accident at school festival – many children killed

By Keith Wise
 1 day ago

A hopping fort in a school is blown up to ten meters into the air by the wind. Many children died and others were injured. The school was celebrating its anniversary at the time of the incident. The death toll from a tragic accident in the Australian state of...

TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Killed After Gust Blows Bouncy Castle 33 Feet Into Air

An end-of-year celebration at an Australian school ended in catastrophe Thursday after a gust of wind sent an inflatable bouncy castle 33 feet into the air, killing five children and seriously injuring four others. The tragedy happened during the summer party at Hillcrest Primary School in the island state of Tasmania, and police confirmed the children who died included two boys and two girls who were either 10- or 11-years-old, and a fifth child whose age in unknown. Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams said: “Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters... This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders.” Five other children are being treated, with four in critical condition, AP reports.
More On Farmington School Accident

(Farmington) An employee of the Farmington School District is recovering after an accident Wednesday afternoon at Roosevelt Elementary School in Farmington. Superintendent Matt Ruble explains what happened. The para-professional did sustain a broken leg in the accident, but was treated locally and is expected to make a full recovery.
Scott Morrison
1 Dead, Firefighter Among 3 People In Critical Condition After Apartment Building Fire In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and three people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a fire in Belmont Central. The fire is believed to have started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave. Officials have not identified the person who died. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition at Loyola Medical Center. CFD said the firefighter had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job. The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A brother and sister who live on the first floor of the apartment building heard their dog barking and realized the building was on fire. They saw a burst of flames and evacuated. CFD will be doing a canvas of the neighborhood in and around the 3100 block of N. Marmora at 10am, due to a civilian fatality, passing out fire saftey and smoke alarms. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 16, 2021 CFD will pass out smoke alarms in the area Thursday morning.
Plant High School student killed in car accident, second student hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church Sunday for a prayer vigil after two Plant High students were involved in a deadly crash. A 17-year-old boy was killed in the crash and the 15-year-old girl who was with him was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Police: Bicyclist killed in accident

VALDOSTA — A 75-year-old bicyclist was killed in an accident Tuesday, police said. At 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident in the 3300 block of North Valdosta Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. A 911 caller said a bicycle rider had been hit by a car.
Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
14-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Losing Money In Online Games; Body Retrieved From Pond

Online game addiction has led to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy in India. The teen ended his life by jumping into a pond after he lost a lot of money in online games. The boy, identified as S Akash, went missing from his home in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday evening. His parents filed a police complaint after the teenager did not return home. Police launched a search for the boy. They found his footwear and bicycle near a pond Wednesday, local daily Mathrubhumi reported.
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
School apologises after ‘prison food’ Christmas lunch goes viral on social media

A school in West Sussex has apologised after images of an unappetising Christmas lunch went viral on social media.Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College said it would refund the cost of the meal as parents complained that the food was not worth the £ 3.50 they had been charged.The students were served a white bap topped with a slice of turkey and a single pig-in-blanket, along with a rectangle of stuffing and a shop-bought mince pie. Ciaran Walsh, whose two daughters attend the school, took to Twitter to share a photograph of the meal taken by his eldest...
