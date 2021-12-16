Success, Not Excess Meeting

It’s never been easy to manage a demanding career while also prioritizing self and family, and for many women, this challenge is compounded by a persistent pull to meet everyone’s needs. They may be trying to be mothers, wives, bosses and managers without neglecting any of these roles, an approach that can quickly overwhelm. Fortunately, women no longer need to choose between the corner office and the nursery; they can maintain a satisfying presence in both, but need to know from the outset that navigating their demands requires commitment and organization. Successful women manage their time with the intention of increasing quality of life, in no small way by fully utilizing the resources available to them. Top female leaders share this outlook, as well as other qualities, and as a result are able to manage responsibilities with less stress and more satisfaction.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO