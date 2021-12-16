ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myth of Empires developer sues Ark studio over stolen code allegations

Cover picture for the articleAngela Game, the team behind sandbox strategy game Myth of Empires, has begun legal proceedings against Ark: Survival Evolved developer Snail Games following the latter's accusations that the title is built from stolen code. The lawsuit filed with the US District Court of...

Angela Game Asserts Ownership As Myth of Empires Delisted From Steam Amid Copyright Claims

This week, Myth of Empires was delisted from Steam, and the Angela Game team issued a statement about the recent events and what they are doing to respond. Their statement confirmed that “Steam received allegations of suspected copyright infringement concerning Myth of Empires, and in accordance with the DMCA and to exempt itself from liability, has temporarily removed Myth of Empires from its store”. Following this, they request patience while they sort the situation out and assert that Angela Game owns all rights and property associated with the game. They are in discussions with Steam in order to try and resolve the issue, but for now the game is still unavailable while they do so.
Myth of Empires studio seeks to take Studio Wildcard and Snail Games to court over Steam DMCA takedown

As MMO early access launches go, the release of Myth of Empires has certainly been the weirdest. First arriving to our radar at the beginning of the year and releasing to Steam early access this past November, the combination survival sandbox and real-time strategy title was suddenly taken down from Steam due to a claim of copyright infringement from ARK: Survival Evolved developer Studio Wildcard and publisher Snail Games.
Myth of Empires Still off Steam, As Angela Game Files Lawsuit Against Snail Games Over Copyright Claim

Last week, Myth of Empires was delisted from Steam after a copyright claim was submitted. Developer Angela Game reiterated that the company was the owner of the rights and was trying to work with Steam and behind the scenes to get the game restored to sale. Now, the company has filed a lawsuit against Studio Wildcard and Snail Games, which filed the copyright claim based on allegations that Myth of Empires uses code from its game, ARK: Survival Evolved.
