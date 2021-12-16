Myth of Empires developer sues Ark studio over stolen code allegations

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has reportedly reached a settlement with a number of unhappy investors who had issued complaints after the game's disastrous launch last year. Earlier this year, it was reported that the developer was facing four lawsuits from investors following the turbulent launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As reported by The Verge, CD Projekt Red has now moved to settle the lawsuits, which have rolled into one larger suit, and in doing so appears set to pay out around $1.85 million dollars to resolve the issue. Square Enix has had to temporarily suspend sales of Final Fantasy XIV because of the tremendous success of its latest expansion, Endwalker. Writing on the Final Fantasy XIV website, producer and director Naoki Yoshida explained that the sheer amount of people playing Endwalker has far exceeded Square's server capacity. In order to try and alleviate the long wait times for players logging in, the company has decided to stop selling Final Fantasy XIV to new players to temporarily stem the tide of incoming server traffic. Warner Bros. Pictures has partnered with NVidia to give away three officially licensed-Matrix-themed-modded PCs in celebration of the launch of The Matrix Resurrections! Enter to win one of three custom officially licensed Matrix-themed PCs. These are one of a kind builds with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs and are all fully water-cooled. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

