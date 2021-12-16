ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chat from the Old Cap: Human Rights Prosecution

uiowa.edu
 1 day ago

Pragna Soni (97JD) serves as a deputy chief for the department’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions section. She supervises the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes that happen outside of the United States, where...

events.uiowa.edu

aclusocal.org

Housing is a Human Right

And We Demand for the California Legislature to Protect Them Under the Law. Human Rights Day focuses on equality and non-discrimination – the bedrock principles for all human rights. On this day, it is particularly important to not only highlight the ways in which unhoused people are systematically discriminated but also to explicitly name houselessness as a racial justice issue that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Californians.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Federal Judge Tells Lawyers to Pay in US Election Fraud Case

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for defendants Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and others, saying the lawsuit was intended to manipulate “gullible members of the public” and helped spur the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

DOJ ends settlement talks with migrant families separated under Trump

The Department of Justice confirmed Thursday that it has ended negotiations for compensation for migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy. The big picture: The news comes after the Biden administration faced criticism from Republicans following reports that the DOJ was in talks to...
POTUS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post.The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
richlandstudentmedia.com

FULL COLUMN: Opinion: Abortion rights are human rights

Abortion is one of the most emotionally potent political controversies of the last half century. The issue that raises such visceral reaction is the status of the fetus and its right to life. The position of many anti-abortionists is that life begins upon conception, and therefore, abortion is murder. The issue of abortion thus forces a delineation of the nature of an individual and the associated rights. The rights and the autonomy of the pregnant individual must not be considered in abstraction from the consequences of defending the right-to-life of the fetus. The end-goal of The Texas Heartbeat Act — the most restrictive abortion law in America — can be distilled to government-mandated forced births rooted in religious tenets that serves to threaten foundational human rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Counter

Fast food workers are using 911 call logs to draw attention to a hidden “crisis of violence”

Employees have been berated, attacked, had food thrown at them, and worse. A new report tallies 77,000 violent encounters on the job. Pictured above: Officers speak to a Burger King employee that was punched in the face by an angry customer, asking him questions to find out more about what happened and if he needed medical attention in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 1, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial : Epstein’s massage table brought into court as jury shown video inside his home

The trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has adjourned for the weekend in New York City. The59-year-old is answering to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes. Rounding out a week of testimony, on Friday, jurors were shown video footage of the inside of the Palm Beach house at the centre of the allegations. Epstein’s massage table, where much of the abuse is alleged to have occurred, was brought into the courtroom.His former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion, what he saw happen there,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Disgraced lawyer expresses ‘regret’ at emotional bond hearing: ‘I made a terrible decision’

Alex Murdaugh, the former lawyer embroiled in a swirl of criminal investigations, has spoken up for himself in an emotional bond hearing appearance.Mr Murdaugh has admitted arranging his own shooting in an attempt at insurance fraud, as well as a vast array of other financial crimes. On Monday, the disgraced attorney said he concocted the shooting scheme while he was “in the throes of withdrawal” from a 20-year opioid addiction.“I understand there may be concern I may be a danger to myself,” Mr Murdaugh said, according to The Daily Beast. “I made a terrible decision that I regret and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

House panel demands information on federal execution drug

The House Oversight Committee is demanding the Justice Department provide answers about whether Biden administration officials have any plans to procure the drug used in federal executions despite an ongoing moratorium on capital punishment.The demand was made late Wednesday in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Rep. Jamie Raskin D-Md., who chairs the panel’s subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.It comes months after Garland halted federal executions following an unprecedented run of capital punishment in the waning months of the Trump administration and ordered a review of the procedures and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Special Advisor, Health and Human Rights

Human Rights Watch (HRW) seeks an experienced public health expert to steer our health and human rights work. This is a two-year fixed term position, reporting to a Deputy Program Director. The position may be based in multiple locations; New York, Washington DC, Geneva, Brussels, Nairobi, or Berlin are preferred.
JOBS
amherstindy.org

International Human Rights Day Celebration

Join Amherst’s Human Rights Commission for a candlelight vigil celebrating International Human Rights Day, Friday December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Merry Maple Tree on the North Common. There will be a reading of the town’s 2021 Human Rights Day Proclamation followed by a Community Reading of the U.N.’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
AMHERST, MA
Taylor Daily Press

Giving space to human rights – DRTV

The week from Monday 6 December to Saturday 11 December is dedicated to international human rights. Several activities planned this week under the title “Give Human Rights Space” have been canceled due to the developments of Corona. 2 activities will continue. The English-language Studium Generale Human Rights for a Future...
HUMAN RIGHTS
CBS DFW

ACLU Of Texas Demands DOJ Investigate Operation Lone Star Migrant Arrest Program

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The ACLU of Texas has filed a Title VI discrimination complaint with nine partner organizations urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star migrant arrest program. The program integrates the Texas Department of Public Safety with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into the state. “The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal...
TEXAS STATE

