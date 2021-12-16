Chat from the Old Cap: Human Rights Prosecution

Abortion is one of the most emotionally potent political controversies of the last half century. The issue that raises such visceral reaction is the status of the fetus and its right to life. The position of many anti-abortionists is that life begins upon conception, and therefore, abortion is murder. The issue of abortion thus forces a delineation of the nature of an individual and the associated rights. The rights and the autonomy of the pregnant individual must not be considered in abstraction from the consequences of defending the right-to-life of the fetus. The end-goal of The Texas Heartbeat Act — the most restrictive abortion law in America — can be distilled to government-mandated forced births rooted in religious tenets that serves to threaten foundational human rights.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO