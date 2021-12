Did you resolve to find a new job in 2022? You’re not the only one. A new survey from Fidelity found that nearly half of young workers want to change jobs next year. Of the more than 3,000 adults surveyed by Fidelity, 47% of employed respondents ages 18 to 35 said they would be likely to search for a new job next year. Older employees seem eager to move on as well, though in smaller numbers: 39% of workers of all ages in the survey said they'll probably look for new jobs in 2022.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO