Technology

First urban transport flight in Europe with FlyingBasket’s heavy payload cargo drone FB3

By Press
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important milestone for the future of urban air mobility (UAM) has been witnessed this week in the Italian city of Torino, where European leader of industrial cargo Drones, FlyingBasket, performed the first urban area flight operation. This flight was part of a logistic demonstration in collaboration with Leonardo, an Italian...

Telegraph

Europe’s biggest battery to be built on Teesside

The biggest battery storage system in Europe is to be built on Teesside in a boost for the UK’s bid to attract international green investment. Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries is intending to create a facility with lithium-ion batteries capable of holding 360 megawatts of energy at the Wilton International development site in Redcar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Launches Europe-St Louis Flights For 2022

If the pandemic has had anything positive impact, it is that airlines have had a much more creative attitude to route development. Many carriers have launched ‘unexpected’ routes, including Lufthansa, with St Louis from Frankfurt and San Diego from Munich among those announced today. Lufthansa to St Louis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
adafruit.com

Valencia to get Spain’s first aerial drone highway #drone #droneday

In order to properly scale drones for practical applications they’ll need to be regualated and organized. In Spain, drone highways are starting to become a real thing!. Setting up aerial drone highways requires both digital and physical infrastructure. Firstly you need to set up the infrastructure needed to monitor, control and police the highway. Once that is in place you need to build the physical infrastructure which importantly includes signage for those using the facility and for those on the ground.
ELECTRONICS
DRONELIFE

Unleash live and Elon Musk’s Starlink: Enabling Remote Drone Flights

Unleash live teams with Musk’s Starlink to enable remote drone flights. Unleash live, an Australia-based creator of video data analytics platforms, has teamed up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink to connect with and navigate drones in real-time via a satellite hookup. By accessing Starlink’s network of low-earth-orbiting communications...
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Dronamics to unveil Black Swan cargo delivery drone Dec. 7

Bulgarian UAV manufacturer and service provider Dronamics has staked its future on the bet it can both create and corner the market on middle-mile drone deliveries. On Tuesday, December 7, the company takes a big step toward that objective by unveiling the first production unit of its Black Swan cargo plane.
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Ardersier Port set to become Europe’s first circular energy facility

Work has started on Europe’s first fully circular energy transition facility in Ardersier Port, Scotland. The project will repurpose disused oil rigs to make floating offshore wind farm foundations, as well as establishing a £300m ‘green steel’ mill and a concrete production plant – all of which will be powered using resources from the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

A ‘Canadian first’ for drone flights at EIA

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 11 seconds. Canada’s first drone delivery operation from within an airport has taken off from Edmonton International Airport (EIA), helping chart a new path for this emerging industry. A Sparrow drone from Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) successfully flew from the EIA Airport Operations Facility to...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

United To Retrofit Regional Carriers With Zero-Emission Engines by 2028

United Airlines, which two weeks ago became the first commercial airline to operate a flight carrying passengers using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel, is furthering its commitment to alternative energy. United today became the largest airline to invest in zero-emission, hydrogen-electric engines for regional aircraft in a partnership stake with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Drone Payload Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest Released Drone Payload - market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Drone Payload - Global market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Drone Payload - market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as 3D Robotics, Inc., Aerovironment, Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Barnard Microsystems, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems, Inc., FreeWave Technologies, Gilat Satellite Networks, GoPro, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot SA, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Textron Inc., and Thales Group.
MARKETS
IEEE Spectrum

Drone Startup to Fly Pallets Without Pilots

Dronamics will test a radical new vision of long-range cargo transport in Europe. Delivering things by drone began as a stunt in 2012, when a model airplane dropped a burrito by parachute to a hungry customer waiting below. The concept then graduated, first to a proof-of-principle venture in Iceland using multicopters, then to a well-funded Amazon project in the United Kingdom. But these and similar attempts to solve the last-mile problem—the mile leading to the customer—have largely been disappointing. Amazon recently scaled back its drone-based delivery project in the U.K.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PLANetizen

Flight-Free Movement Grows in Europe

According to an article by Sara Ullström and Kimberly Nicholas, the Swedish are increasingly advocating avoiding air travel as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Ullström and Nicholas analyzed media from 1950 to 2019 to assess how views on holiday travel in Sweden have changed....
CELEBRITIES
suasnews.com

Swoop Aero to launch drone logistics operations in Namibia

Melbourne, Australia / Windhoek, Namibia: Melbourne based drone logistics company Swoop Aero is continuing to rapidly scale its operations in Africa and will be unlocking the sky with scalable, reliable and sustainable drone logistics in Namibia. Swoop Aero’s first operations in Namibia, set to commence in 2022, will be improving...
AFRICA
Time Out Global

Qantas is launching its first direct flights from Australia to Europe in 2022

Travelling from Australia to Europe has always been tricky. It’s a long flight, anyway – and it’s made even longer by the inevitable stopover on the way. The journey is about to get a lot easier, though, as Qantas has just announced that it’s launching its first direct flights in 2022 to mainland Europe.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Why Cutting Airport Emissions Is A Key For The Aviation Industry

There is a lot of talk about net-zero emissions flight. But what about net-zero ground operations? Industry experts say that improving airport operational efficiency is not to be overlooked and that it will be a key factor in helping the industry reach its overall emissions targets. When it comes to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

