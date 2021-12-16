Finals Week at CDE: Popcorn & Drinks!

Snack better this season with CaJa, a small-batch, chef-driven line of locally made popcorn. With 20 years of food industry experience, chief pop-per Nick McCormick started working with the brand as a consultant who helped design flavors as he incorporated the product into his food and beverage program at Tap, a former gastropub in Midtown Atlanta. When the original owner switched gears, McCormick stepped up to the popping plate to keep the brand alive. “I take it from a chef ’s perspective,” he says, approaching each flavor as he would make the very dish that inspired it. “What’s my favorite rendition of [this dish] and how do I get all the components in the flavor profile infused into the popcorn?” The result is flavors that are deliciously distinct without overpowering your palate, unlike the artificial taste of many other mass-produced snacks. Current flavors are sea salt caramel, spicy barbecue and pimento cheese (a nod to a Southern staple and our personal favorite), with buffalo ranch, vadouvan curry and kettle set to release soon. Follow @cajapopcorn on Instagram to see what’s popping, or pick up a bag for yourself at Provisions on Main in Duluth or cajapopcorn.com.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO