ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings on the road against Carolina tonight

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 22 hours ago

RALIEGH, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings will skate against the...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings express trepidation about Carolina game, Olympics

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has some trepidation about Thursday’s game at Carolina, and beyond that, Dylan Larkin said it would be unfortunate if any Olympians had to quarantine in China. The NHL is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Many players and team personnel are entering...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings place Fabbri, Rasmussen in COVID protocol; game on in Carolina

COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the sports world the past several days, especially in the NHL. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in COVID protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes had six players placed in protocol on Tuesday and their game against the Minnesota Wild...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night. Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

Recap: Red Wings fall in contested road battle to Hurricanes, 5-3

RALEIGH -- Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond tallied two points and joined an exclusive list of NHL teenage wingers Thursday night, but the Red Wings fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-3, at PNC Arena. Raymond recorded two assists, pushing his season total to 27 points, which continues to lead...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 2-1 win against Islanders

Detroit — Again, a return to Little Caesars Arena proved to be the cure the Red Wings needed to right all their ills. Returning home with a three-game losing streak — including two lackluster losses in St. Louis and Colorado — the Wings looked like a different team Tuesday while defeating the New York Islanders, 2-1.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Fabbri
FanSided

Recap: Depleted Carolina Hurricanes overcome Red Wings, 5-3

The Detroit Red Wings were not able to get past a COVID-ridden Carolina Hurricane squad in a 5-3 loss. Lucas Raymond collected two assists, now with 27 points on the season (leads all rookies). First Period. The first period saw a flurry of goals, with five scored throughout. The Hurricanes...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Carolina Hurricanes - Preview, How to Watch

The up and down season rolls on tonight as the Red Wings, coming off a solid 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, head down North Carolina to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a game that narrowly avoided postponement. Carolina comes into the game eight points better than...
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Raliegh#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Red Wings
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy