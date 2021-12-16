UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes

The Intuitive Platform and App Managed Over 120,000 Offers in 2021. CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 -- ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today its Offer Manager tool facilitated over 120,000 offers in 2021. Fueled by automation and supported by an easy-to-use app, Offer Manager provides agents with a single platform for offer management, freeing up their time to focus on clients. Without Offer Manager software, agents usually need to work across email, text and calls to make and receive offers on behalf of their clients, juggling multiple documents, offers - all in different formats and without a central way to organize and evaluate the offers quickly.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO