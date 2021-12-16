ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes

By Andrea Hsu
 1 day ago

Some employers are desperate to find workers for the holiday season, so they're trying all sorts of things to fill positions, including hiring new workers in 30 minutes or less. NPR's Andrea Hsu has the story. ANDREA HSU, BYLINE: At 6 p.m., the UPS hub in Westchester, Pa., is...

Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
