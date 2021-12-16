ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DR Congo declares end to latest Ebola outbreak

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic Republic of Congo said Thursday that the latest Ebola outbreak was officially over, as the country marked 42 days with no new cases. The start of latest outbreak was confirmed on October 8 after a three-year-old boy died in Beni, North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo....

Ebola outbreak update: More than 30 days since last positive case

In a follow-up on the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which was declared on October 8, two months after the outbreak was declared by the Ministry of Health, the epidemiological situation on the Ebola virus disease is currently under control, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
The race to defuse Congo's carbon bomb

BOLOMBA TERRITORY, Democratic Republic of Congo - The parishioner approached the pastor after morning prayer to tell him she'd had a dream the night before - a premonition, really - that a White man would walk into their remote village soon and change their lives forever. The arrival of professor...
Why Ugandan troops have entered DR Congo - again

Ugandan forces have once again crossed the country's western border to go into the Democratic Republic of Congo. Previous incursions have been extremely controversial with troops in the past fighting soldiers from Rwanda, carrying out atrocities and plundering the country's natural resources. But this time it is with the approval...
Attacks Kill Dozens of Displaced People in Eastern DR Congo

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency has expressed outrage at the sharp rise in deadly attacks by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri and South Kivu provinces. Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in the last month in a series of raids on sites...
Congo's Ebola survivors unite to combat stigma and misinformation

Congolese nurse Guilaine Masika Mulindwa is unfazed when crying babies drown out the voices of the Ebola survivors in her support group. For Mulindwa - herself a survivor, they are a powerful symbol of new life after the tragedy her community has lived through, and a way to challenge the stigma surrounding the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Africa sees 83% surge in COVID-19 cases in past week

DAKAR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The spike in cases is driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, the...
UNHCR staff members wounded in DR Congo, UN chief calls for full investigation

New York [US], December 9 (ANI): The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday expressed outrage over an attack on a convoy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in which one of its vehicles was hit, wounding three staff members. Unidentified attackers opened fire on the convoy which was...
Rwanda and Kenya Confirm Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant

KIGALI (Reuters) -Rwanda and Kenya have confirmed their first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, authorities in both countries said, as the heavily mutated strain continues to spread on the continent where it was first detected. On Tuesday Rwanda's health ministry said the small central African country had...
South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron surges

Infection rates are soaring across South Africa as a result of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but fewer people have died or required hospital treatment compared to previous waves of COVID, health officials said Friday. On Wednesday, South Africa recorded the highest number of infections the nation has ever...
Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
