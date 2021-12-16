ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russian cenbank to seek ban on investment in cryptocurrencies, sources say

By Elena Fabrichnaya
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank would like to ban investments in cryptocurrencies in Russia, seeing risks to financial stability in the rising number of crypto transactions, two financial market sources close to the central bank said.

Russia for years spoke against cryptocurrencies, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism. It eventually gave them legal status in 2020 but banned them from being used as a means of payment.

The central bank is now in talks with market players and experts about the possible ban, which, if approved by lawmakers, may apply to new purchases of crypto assets but not to those bought in the past, one of the financial market sources said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Another source close to the Bank of Russia said the central bank’s current position is a “complete rejection” of all cryptocurrencies.

In a reply to Reuters request, the central bank said it was preparing an advisory report to voice its stance on the issue. It did not comment on specifics.

The annual volume of transactions with cryptocurrencies that Russians carry out is about $5 billion, according to the central bank. Its increasing popularity causes concerns about risks to financial stability, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said earlier in December.

“The situation in developed market countries more and more resemble the so-called shadow financial system,” Yudaeva wrote in an article, adding that the use of cryptocurrencies lowers the efficiency of monetary policies.

Yudaeva, pointing at China’s experience, said Russia needed a further adjustment of cryptocurrency regulation.

In September, China intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Russia is planning to issue its own digital rouble, joining the global trend to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems, speed up payments and counter a potential threat from other cryptocurrencies. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova, William Maclean)

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

After a big year for cryptocurrencies, what’s on the horizon in 2022?

The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender.
CURRENCIES
u.today

90 Million XRP Transferred by Leading Exchanges as Whales Keep Purchasing XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Investment#Money Laundering#The Bank Of Russia#Russians#Central Bank
bitcoinmagazine.com

Russian Central Bank to Ban Bitcoin: Report

The Russian central bank is seeking to prohibit citizens from investing in bitcoin and cryptocurrency out of concerns the activity would pose risks to the country's financial stability, according to a Thursday report by Reuters. "The central bank is now in talks with market players and experts about a possible...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Stability and widespread adoption often matter more than having the best set of technical features. These three tokens are leaders in their distinct fields today. Investors can buy them at a discount today and hold on for the long run because they are not going away. The cryptocurrency market has...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 Reasons Cryptocurrencies Can Crash in 2022

The aggregate value of all digital currencies has risen 176% in 2021. Despite these gains, the crypto market is at serious risk of a major pullback or crash in the upcoming year. When the curtain closes on 2021, it'll go down as another solid year for the stock market. Through...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Russia
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Russia's Rusal launches production at new aluminium smelter in Siberia

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Friday it had launched production at its long-stalled Taishet aluminium smelter in Siberia, citing rising demand for metal with a low carbon footprint in car, packaging and construction industries. Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shimao bonds jump on report the Chinese developer plans to repay debts

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bonds sold by subsidiaries of Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK) rose broadly in Shanghai on Friday after a report the Chinese developer plans to repay publicly issued debts due this month, even as ratings agency Moody's downgraded the company. Chinese developers have been under enormous strain...
WORLD
Reuters

Russian gas flow requests via Yamal pipeline down 15% on Dec. 17

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Requests for Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point for Dec. 17 were down 15% from the previous day's level, data on operator Gascade's website showed, after they initially declined to zero. read more. Nominations for Dec....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Yuan flat for the week as Beijing seeks to tame its rise

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Friday, and was on track to end the week little changed, after Beijing took steps to rein in appreciation expectations. Meanwhile, a busy week for major central banks heralded the beginning of the end pandemic-era stimulus...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Ukrainians Offered New Crypto Services, Bitcoin Cards

Along with the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, Ukrainians are enjoying an expanding range of related services and products. Besides new options to buy and trade coins, crypto users in the country will be offered two cards that will allow them to spend their digital currencies in stores and online. Wirex...
MARKETS
Reuters

Rupiah weakens as hawkish pivot by major cenbanks pressures Asian FX

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Friday as hawkish global central banks piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the rupiah leading losses a day after Bank Indonesia stood pat on interest rates. The Malaysian ringgit , Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso traded flat to lower,...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Currency.com Gives Cryptocurrency for Inviting a Friend

Currency.com, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange for tokenized assets, has announced the “Invite a Friend – Both Get a Bonus” New Year joint promotion, which will offer you a free cryptocurrency. Sponsored. The duration of the promotion is from December 3 to December 30, 2021. What do you...
MARKETS
Reuters

Hungary's c.bank pledges rate rises to curb inflation -news website

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will raise interest rates further to combat high inflation, Deputy Governor Csaba Kandracs told news website napi.hu in an interview published on Friday. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% on Tuesday (HUINT=ECI),...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thai tax on stock trades would hit trading volume, exchange chief says

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock trading volume will be impacted if the government introduces a transaction tax on securities trades on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (.SETI), the bourse president said on Friday. Pakorn Peetathawatchai was speaking at a news conference after media reports that from 2022, the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy