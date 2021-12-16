ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Games to be abandoned in France if projectiles cause injury

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqZGN_0dOTcI3j00

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French soccer games will be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said on Thursday, in an attempt to quell crowd problems that have repeatedly marred Ligue 1 since the start of the season.

Among other measures, the government said a decision on whether to abandon a game after any crowd incident would be taken within a maximum 30 minutes after it occurred. It also pledged to uphold more stringently stadium bans imposed on violent supporters.

Last month, the match between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Marseille was called off almost two hours after it was suspended, when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the Groupama Stadium stands.

In total, six Ligue 1 games have been suspended - of which two were abandoned - due to crowd problems since the start of the 2021-2022 season in early August, an issue that, according to French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, is putting the future of French soccer at risk. read more

"If a referee or a player is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, games will be systematically and definitely abandoned," the government said in a statement.

"The sale and the possession of plastic bottles will be banned inside the stadiums, at the latest by July 1st, 2022."

The government took the measures after consulting all those involved in "fighting violence in football stadiums", adding it would also enhance video surveillance systems.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Just How Frightening Is France’s New Right?

In October, Éric Zemmour, the best-selling French author and media personality who has won a devoted following by applying a throwback intellectual sheen to a familiar populist xenophobia, overtook France’s far-right standard-bearer, Marine Le Pen, in the polls for this April’s presidential election. He officially declared his candidacy at the end of November and held his first campaign rally in Paris last Sunday. The event, originally scheduled for the 9,000-seat Zénith arena, quickly needed to be relocated to the much larger Parc des Expositions, a massive conference center in the Parisian suburb of Villepinte, a short cab ride from Charles de Gaulle Airport and half an hour by train from Gare du Nord.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France's Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbours and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Woman who caused huge Tour de France crash fined £1,000

A French woman has been fined about £1,000 (€1,200) for causing a pile-up at this year’s Tour de France by waving a cardboard sign in the riders’ path.German rider Tony Martin hit the sign and fell to the ground, causing a crash involving dozens of other riders. The peloton was 45km (28 miles) from the end of the first stage when the crash took place.The incident has been referred to as one of the worst ever crashes in the tournament’s history. Eight riders were treated for injuries, and two had to pull out of the Tour.AFP news agency have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Paris#French#Olympique Lyonnais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

France Hardens Travel Curbs With Britain Over Omicron Concerns

PARIS (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that because of surging COVID-19 cases in Britain only designated categories of people would be allowed to travel between the two countries, and anyone arriving from Britain would have to self-isolate. Truck drivers will though be exempt from the new rules, the French...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tottenham wanted Leicester Premier League game called off to play Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...
UEFA
Fox News

France restricts travel from Britain to fight omicron

France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday. The move suddenly disrupted travel plans for families and others on both sides of the English...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy