Leicester v Spurs called off due to COVID-19 outbreak - reports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off later on Thursday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, British media said.

This is Spurs' third game to be called off due to COVID-19 after their Europa Conference League match against Rennes last week and a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
theScore

Leicester-Tottenham postponed hours before kickoff due to COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak within Leicester City's squad has led to the postponement of Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club announced. "The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning (Thursday) of further positive tests for COVID-19 within the first-team squad," Leicester said in a statement.
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
The Independent

Tottenham wanted Leicester Premier League game called off to play Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...
Reuters

Australian Open organisers confirm medical exemption process

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said players applying for a medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam without being vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their case reviewed by an independent three-person panel. Tennis Australia said the panel would consist of doctors from the fields...
