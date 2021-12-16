Charlotte developer Beacon Partners sells building at Metrolina Park for $109.5M

Charlotte City Council granted a multifamily housing revenue bond to Inlivian during its meeting on Dec. 13. Formerly known as the Charlotte Housing Authority, Inlivian, applied for the allocation of a 4% low-income housing credit and a housing bond from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. Inlivian will be using the approved bond, that caps at $17 million, for a 106-unit affordable-housing development at Eighth and Tryon streets. The bond will assist with the acquisition and construction of 426 N. Tryon St.

