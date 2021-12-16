Meet Montana’s newest gender defenders

Warning: Listening to some conservative leaders in the state can cause confusion.

Recent news events have suggested two things: Women are both honorable and every bit as capable as men, while at the same time needing protection and veneration as the fragile, tender, nurturing creatures they are.

So naturally (and not for the first time), I’m confused.

Recently, Republican leaders in the state have begun a movement to create a memorial honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz, who died in 2017. They want to mark her place in the state history as the first female governor. Most political scientists and historians would agree that was about the most notable political achievement of Montana’s 22nd governor, a Republican whose tenure was otherwise unremarkable and possibly below average.

And if we’re being honest, as gauche as it is to speak ill of the dead, chiseling someone’s likeness in stone or some other material just for being a woman smacks me as a bit patronizing. I would rather my sons and daughter have a different sort of leader to admire rather than look to something that seems to reek of tokenism.

I know what some folks are thinking – about Jeannette Rankin, another Montana woman and Republican who was the first female officeholder in America.

Rankin, though, was decidedly different. She became a member of Congress before women were even universally granted the right to vote. Moreover, she became notable for her opposition to two World Wars, in part, because she had the courage of her convictions, even though every single one of her colleagues disagreed after the Pearl Harbor attack. There are many reasons to recommend a study of Rankin, while Martz’s most other noted accomplishment was as an Olympic athlete four decades before her entry into politics.

Meanwhile, members of Congress, including Democrats, Republicans and our own Sen. Steve Daines, objected to a provision in the annual defense bill that would have required women to register with the selective service, like males, when they turn 18, for possible induction in case of a military draft.

Several attempts to understand the senator’s position were ignored by his staff. Quite frankly, if I took the same view as Daines, I’d probably not pick up the phone, either.

However, Republicans who want to celebrate the remarkable achievement of a woman in political power are the same who would seem to blanch at the idea of having equality in something as simple as registering for military service.

So, it’s OK for women to enter into the traditionally male-dominated world of politics – in fact, that’s something to be celebrated. But military and war? No, my tender doves, you’re too … what’s the word? Womanly?

The problem, in both cases, seems to be that we’re singling out women not because of their accomplishments, achievements, ability or character, but we’re defining them by accident of birth. We either praising or restricting them based on the status – or should I say, existence – of a uterus.

We want to create a marble statue for a mediocre governor whom we should admire for simply having a pair of XX chromosomes, reverently paying homage to her for being successful in the arena of politics? Forgive me if I am underwhelmed. I would hope that if Martz were here, she’d at least be a little offended. I mean: We’re honoring her for nothing more than her gender, when surely there should be something more important than that, right?

We’re sending a confusing message to the next generation of Montanans: That we singled out a woman for no other achievement than she was a woman who happened to be governor while simultaneously insisting there are still jobs that women cannot do by virtue of their gender.

If some jobs are too mean, too harsh, too dangerous for women, yet good enough to send men by the dozens, what does that say about the business of war in general? What does that say about the value of a man’s life or the moral fiber of men that they can engage in the dirty business of war and maintain their honor, but women are too fragile?

It’s interesting that many, including Daines, who speak so much about the sanctity of life when it comes to topics like abortion and keeping women out of war, seem content to send as many male troops as necessary.

Instead, I’d argue that we have our issues oddly reversed. In a better world, Martz’s achievement of being the first female governor (something that didn’t happen until the, ahem, 21 st century) deserves a historical footnote — something as commonplace as a selective service registration card — and women who serve in the military should be afforded a memorial, not because of their gender, but because of their co-equal sacrifice and service, as well as heroism on the battlefield.

The post Meet Montana’s newest gender defenders appeared first on Daily Montanan .