ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Meet Montana’s newest gender defenders

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtoFe_0dOTbwtE00

Warning: Listening to some conservative leaders in the state can cause confusion.

Recent news events have suggested two things: Women are both honorable and every bit as capable as men, while at the same time needing protection and veneration as the fragile, tender, nurturing creatures they are.

So naturally (and not for the first time), I’m confused.

Recently, Republican leaders in the state have begun a movement to create a memorial honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz, who died in 2017. They want to mark her place in the state history as the first female governor. Most political scientists and historians would agree that was about the most notable political achievement of Montana’s 22nd governor, a Republican whose tenure was otherwise unremarkable and possibly below average.

And if we’re being honest, as gauche as it is to speak ill of the dead, chiseling someone’s likeness in stone or some other material just for being a woman smacks me as a bit patronizing. I would rather my sons and daughter have a different sort of leader to admire rather than look to something that seems to reek of tokenism.

I know what some folks are thinking – about Jeannette Rankin, another Montana woman and Republican who was the first female officeholder in America.

Rankin, though, was decidedly different. She became a member of Congress before women were even universally granted the right to vote. Moreover, she became notable for her opposition to two World Wars, in part, because she had the courage of her convictions, even though every single one of her colleagues disagreed after the Pearl Harbor attack. There are many reasons to recommend a study of Rankin, while Martz’s most other noted accomplishment was as an Olympic athlete four decades before her entry into politics.

Meanwhile, members of Congress, including Democrats, Republicans and our own Sen. Steve Daines, objected to a provision in the annual defense bill that would have required women to register with the selective service, like males, when they turn 18, for possible induction in case of a military draft.

Several attempts to understand the senator’s position were ignored by his staff. Quite frankly, if I took the same view as Daines, I’d probably not pick up the phone, either.

However, Republicans who want to celebrate the remarkable achievement of a woman in political power are the same who would seem to blanch at the idea of having equality in something as simple as registering for military service.

So, it’s OK for women to enter into the traditionally male-dominated world of politics – in fact, that’s something to be celebrated. But military and war? No, my tender doves, you’re too … what’s the word? Womanly?

The problem, in both cases, seems to be that we’re singling out women not because of their accomplishments, achievements, ability or character, but we’re defining them by accident of birth. We either praising or restricting them based on the status – or should I say, existence – of a uterus.

We want to create a marble statue for a mediocre governor whom we should admire for simply having a pair of XX chromosomes, reverently paying homage to her for being successful in the arena of politics? Forgive me if I am underwhelmed. I would hope that if Martz were here, she’d at least be a little offended. I mean: We’re honoring her for nothing more than her gender, when surely there should be something more important than that, right?

We’re sending a confusing message to the next generation of Montanans: That we singled out a woman for no other achievement than she was a woman who happened to be governor while simultaneously insisting there are still jobs that women cannot do by virtue of their gender.

If some jobs are too mean, too harsh, too dangerous for women, yet good enough to send men by the dozens, what does that say about the business of war in general? What does that say about the value of a man’s life or the moral fiber of men that they can engage in the dirty business of war and maintain their honor, but women are too fragile?

It’s interesting that many, including Daines, who speak so much about the sanctity of life when it comes to topics like abortion and keeping women out of war, seem content to send as many male troops as necessary.

Instead, I’d argue that we have our issues oddly reversed. In a better world, Martz’s achievement of being the first female governor (something that didn’t happen until the, ahem, 21 st century) deserves a historical footnote — something as commonplace as a selective service registration card — and women who serve in the military should be afforded a memorial, not because of their gender, but because of their co-equal sacrifice and service, as well as heroism on the battlefield.

The post Meet Montana’s newest gender defenders appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 14

cheryl
18h ago

Kind of like making a big deal out of Kamala Harris as VP because she is a “woman”...she is a joke and an embarrassment. NO ONE should be put on a pedestal because of their gender or skin color...intelligence, common sense and ability to get things done are the ONLY bar ANY politician should be applauded for.

Reply(1)
7
Cj Johnson
19h ago

terrible article! shame on all of u for knocking Judy! she was a wonderful woman! we all have our faults, but ppl voted for her regardless whether she was a woman or a man!

Reply
6
Michael MacGonegal
21h ago

Martz and Rankin were doers. From my readings of history they both were courageous and lived concurrent with their convictions. They were not posing as women; they were women. As good people know, you have to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything. These four truths apply to Martz and Rankin. As I understand the torturous and convoluted article, the end point is neither deserve accolades, except possibly Rankin because she carried a conscience opposing violence, and quite possibly accolades all around but for the fact neither were of the right party nor did either hold fidelity to Marx’s thoughts.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Daily Montanan

Arntzen praised in letter for pushing back against radical, unelected bureaucrats

Praising the “true grit” of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, seven school trustees, 21 Republican lawmakers and more than 500 citizens of Montana signed a letter in support of the second-term Republican for championing parental choice and “eradicating waste” in an “entrenched bureaucracy.” “Despite hate from the Left, you shouldered these burdens on behalf […] The post Arntzen praised in letter for pushing back against radical, unelected bureaucrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Secretary of State: ‘Montana will not launch a system that is not ready’

Just a couple of days before a Dec. 20 decision to “go live” or not with a new election management system for the state, elections administrators said electMT still has glitches — but the Secretary of State said Montana will not proceed until data support the change. “Montana will not launch a system that is […] The post Secretary of State: ‘Montana will not launch a system that is not ready’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s federal infrastructure allocation still an open question

Montana, like other states, stands to gain billions of dollars from the recently signed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion bill that emerged as one of the top legislative priorities of the new presidential administration. But state officials here are anxiously awaiting more — or in some cases, any — information on […] The post Montana’s federal infrastructure allocation still an open question appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

State, plaintiffs still dueling in challenge to Supreme Court election-by-district bill

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asked a district court in Butte last week for summary judgment in a legal challenge to House Bill 325, a legislative ballot referral passed this year that, if approved by voters in 2022, would require state supreme court justices to be elected by district. The state argued that the […] The post State, plaintiffs still dueling in challenge to Supreme Court election-by-district bill appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
Daily Montanan

How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states

WASHINGTON — The suddenly famous election denier behind the circulation of a PowerPoint filled with plans to overturn the 2020 election has a long history of election subversion attempts in multiple states. Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron also has close ties to former President Donald Trump’s legal team and served as one of its key […] The post How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Stone-Manning: Agency will move back to D.C., but leave two officials in Colorado

The Bureau of Land Management plans to keep two senior positions in western Colorado as most of the agency’s leaders move back to Washington, Director Tracy Stone-Manning told BLM staff in an email Tuesday. Eight assistant directors and deputy assistant directors will relocate to the Interior Department’s headquarters in the District of Columbia, Stone-Manning wrote. […] The post Stone-Manning: Agency will move back to D.C., but leave two officials in Colorado appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

The great Russian Flu epidemic hits Montana

The Great Russian Flu Pandemic of 1890 came in three global waves between 1889 and 1894 (1889–1890, 1890–1891, 1892), with outbreaks of declining severity thereafter, and possibly including the deadly resurgence of flu in early 1900. Initially reported in the spring of 1889 in the Asian city of Bukhara, then in Russia (now in Uzbekistan), […] The post The great Russian Flu epidemic hits Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans support Medicaid and lowering healthcare costs

The last 18 months have seen a major reckoning in our health care system. Outside of the strain that COVID-19 put on health care workers and facilities, many individuals were faced with unexpected out-of-pocket medical costs. Whether it was the more than 5 million Americans who lost their employer-provided health insurance and were forced to […] The post Montanans support Medicaid and lowering healthcare costs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Martz
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jeannette Rankin
Daily Montanan

Broader tribal sovereignty at stake in federal Indian Child Welfare Act case

A federal law to protect Native families from being separated is on a likely path to the Supreme Court where the 41-year-old law could be upended, threatening tribal sovereignty. And while child welfare is the specific issue at the heart of the case, tribal advocates fear the real goal of the deep-pocketed effort to overturn […] The post Broader tribal sovereignty at stake in federal Indian Child Welfare Act case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana resumes regular license plate production

The Montana Department of Corrections received around 40,000 pounds of aluminum last week, allowing regular license plate production to resume after it stalled in October due to supply chain disruptions. “Last week’s delivery provides us with enough material to make more than 200,000 aluminum license plates and take us through February or March 2022,” said […] The post Montana resumes regular license plate production appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

…When a Montana politician said ‘no’ to war

Monday, Dec. 8, 1941, was surely one of the most consequential days in the history of Washington, D.C. The president and Congress moved that day with unprecedented speed to deal with a profoundly significant issue, and politicians were united in their action – except for one solitary figure from Montana.  President Franklin Roosevelt had been […] The post …When a Montana politician said ‘no’ to war appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesta, picked up momentum after Colorado Republican […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equality#Racism#Congress#Democrats#Republicans
Daily Montanan

Montana elk hunters: The FWP doesn’t care about you

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new elk management strategies to the Fish and Wildlife Commission at their Dec. 14 meeting. The proposal is a boon for private landowners and commercial outfitters at the direct expense of Montana elk hunters. If you’ve been dreaming of drawing a coveted limited entry bull tag, your dreams […] The post Montana elk hunters: The FWP doesn’t care about you appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

DOR, lawmakers clear roadblock in marijuana rulemaking

A state legislative panel has reached tentative consensus with the Montana Department of Revenue on a series of recreational marijuana regulations that lawmakers informally objected to in a meeting last week, resolving — at least for now — the latest in a series of hiccups that have cropped up as the state nears the launch […] The post DOR, lawmakers clear roadblock in marijuana rulemaking appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Illiberal America: The backlash against higher education from within

There was a time when Boise State University, the 22,000-student college in Idaho’s capitol city, only made national news with a football team that played on a garish artificial blue turf. Now, with the football team struggling, BSU is grabbing national attention for arguably more important reasons. The school is front and center in the raging culture […] The post Illiberal America: The backlash against higher education from within appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
Daily Montanan

Anti-drunk driving tech to be installed in all new vehicles

The infrastructure bill includes a provision that mandates new passenger vehicles be equipped with tech to stop drinking and driving. The end goal, supporters say, is to achieve what decades of varied — and often harsh — drunk-driving laws have failed to do: Eliminate driving while intoxicated completely. “To put this technology in a vehicle […] The post Anti-drunk driving tech to be installed in all new vehicles appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Silence is golden: Montana politicians pay for silence and bet you won’t notice

So, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will speak to disgraced, debunked pillow peddler Mike Lindell, but he won’t speak to the majority of Montana media. Just so we’re all clear. Knudsen is big enough to try bullying a bunch of overworked healthcare workers into handing out horse dewormer for COVID, but apparently too afraid to […] The post Silence is golden: Montana politicians pay for silence and bet you won’t notice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

State cuts ties with medical non-profit following human rights investigation

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is ending its contract with the Montana Professional Assistance Program, a private non-profit that contracts with the state, whose director was recently investigated for harassment and discrimination of three former female employees. DLI said in a letter that the department will take over the administration of the medical […] The post State cuts ties with medical non-profit following human rights investigation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ADVOCACY
Daily Montanan

Lee Metcalf would despise Tester’s Blackfoot bill

As a fifth-generation Montanan I vividly recall when true wilderness icons like Montana’s Sen. Lee Metcalf successfully fought for the 1964 Wilderness Act and passed bills designating millions of acres as Wilderness Areas. Then, there’s Senator Tester’s S.1493, the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act, that designates only 80,000 acres as wilderness while mandating “logging without laws” on […] The post Lee Metcalf would despise Tester’s Blackfoot bill appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration drew praise from a top Senate Republican, as well as critical questions from conservatives and others during a Tuesday confirmation hearing. Dr. Robert Califf fielded queries on his ties to the pharmaceutical industry, the pandemic-loosened rules around abortion drugs, and frustrations involving COVID-19 […] The post Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy