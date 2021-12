The Linux Kernel is a mystery to most, but it need not be! Welcome to the exciting world of lsmod, a tool that lets you peek at what modules the Kernel is using, and more!. To explain lsmod, the tool which allows one to list modules in the Linux Kernel, one first has to understand what a module is. A Linux module is a modular piece of code (running in a compiled format) that can be loaded or unloaded from the Linux kernel at will. The main advantage of using such modules is their modularity and granularity of them.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO