ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Looking for a wide-fit dupe for Zara’s sell-out rubber wellies? We’ve found a pair with 50% off

By Ellie Fry
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cfb3y_0dOTbo4e00

From the revival of Seventies flares to our obsession with bright green, and, of course, the return of Y2K fashion, 2021 has been a year full of sartorial nostalgia and creative expression, filling the pandemic-shaped void for all things fun.

Another trend that has yet to slow down is the rubber welly boot. Designers including Prada, Ganni and Bottega Veneta sent brightly coloured wellingtons with cleated soles down the runway last year, inspiring a whole host of high street versions, namely Zara’s sell-out khaki rubber boots that took Instagram by storm (we’re looking at you, Molly Mae).

The humble welly has been a mainstay of autumn/winter fashion this year, with Bottega unveiling another take with its black and slime green boot, and Chloe’s slightly more slender Betty rain boots becoming a Pinterest favourite. There’s a huge array of affordable alternatives to the chunky utilitarian boot, from the likes of Asos, Mango and H&M.

The main problem with the trend? Just like every other knee-high boot on the market, there’s a serious lack of wide-fit options. Rubber-style boots are hardly forgiving, and we found as a UK size 16, 5ft 7in woman, the coveted Zara boot was virtually impossible to squeeze on.

Thankfully, we’ve found a dupe for them via the online footwear brand Public Desire. Even better, they are currently discounted by more than 50 per cent.  After spending a few weeks wearing them, we’ve got the lowdown on the fit, how comfortable they are to wear and how easy they are to style.

Read more:

Public Desire genius black wide fit knee high chunky sole boots: Was £79.99, now £34.99, Publicdesire.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqU8o_0dOTbo4e00

This brand is quick to make high street versions of the catwalk’s hottest footwear trends, with its chunky wellies being no exception. Other than having a glossy leather-look finish rather than being matte, these are very similar to Zara’s sell-out style with the cleated sole and piping around the front of the shoe. Unlike other wide-fit styles, these are generous around the foot and on the leg, making them plus-size friendly too.

The boots feel immediately cushioned and supportive when you pull them on and they fit perfectly on our slightly larger calves, with a slight gap between the leg and the shoe for that off-duty look. Public Desire’s boots gather slightly more around the ankle than Zara’s, but we like the look this gives as it’s quite flattering on the leg. We walked all around Edinburgh with these on and had no issues with discomfort, and found they were really fun to style. We loved wearing them with a bright oversized blazer and mini dress, as shown in the image above, or for a more casual fit, over leather-look leggings and with an oversized hoodie.

They are definitely a statement, but are a surprisingly versatile addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. If, like us, you’ve been struggling to find a wide-fit alternative for the welly trend, we’d suggest snapping these up. Available in tan and black, owing to this serious discount, there are currently limited sizes available. But the brand does restock often, and you can sign up to be notified when your size returns.

The verdict: Public Desire genius black wide fit knee high chunky sole boots

We’ve been on the hunt for a wide-calf friendly pair of welly-style boots ever since we were left disappointed by Zara’s cult-favourite pair last year. Thankfully, this chunky pair delivered, scoring high on comfort, fit and being surprisingly easy to style. This trend will certainly carry on into 2022, and unlike others, is a pretty practical one. We’re so here for it.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more winter fashion deals, try the links below:

For more footwear inspo, read our review of the best women’s boots

Comments / 0

Related
vegnews.com

Louis Vuitton’s First Sustainable Shoe Is Made With Vegan Corn Leather

This month, luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton released its most sustainable shoe to date: Charlie, which is made with vegan leather from an interesting vegetable source. The gender-neutral shoe, a first for the brand, features an upper crafted from Biopolioli, a corn-based material that is similar to polyurethane but more sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
WWD

Franzi Relaunched With Margherita Bag

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Entrepreneur Marco Calzoni is banking on “the queen of handbags.” In relaunching the Franzi label, 150 years after its foundation, Calzoni has singled out the Margherita bag, which will hit stores in time for Christmas. The bag is named after the first Queen of Italy and member of the Savoia family, “a very sophisticated, multifaceted and modern woman, interested in social and political issues,” said Calzoni.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Black Boots#Prada#Asos Mango#Publicdesire Com
Robb Report

Bloomingdale’s Unveils an All-New Men’s Shoe Floor at Its New York City Flagship

Bloomingdale’s is doubling down on the global sneaker craze—by giving you access to more. Offering up to 70 percent more space and 10 new luxury boutiques, the company’s renovated men’s shoe floor at its flagship just re-opened for business. The massive sneaker warehouse is now situated a level below its previous location and includes footwear from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. As a tribute to NYC—the retailer’s hometown—the floor will also feature a curated hat gallery. The wood-paneled and neon-green-lit space includes exclusive caps from Fantasy Explosion and Smathers & Branson, the former inspired by souvenir hats of the ’80s and...
APPAREL
The Guardian

Fake tan, feathers and red: Fashion Manifesto shows Gabrielle Chanel’s unexpected side

Sitting in the corner of a white cube at the National Gallery of Victoria are three small, empty glass bottles. Each has a printed black and white label that reads Pour l’été: for summer. They once contained the first fake tan products, which came in the form of powder, liquid and oil. The bottles are from the summer of 1932 and were produced by Gabrielle Chanel, who returned from a holiday on the French Riviera with a tan and made it fashionable to be bronzée.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

The Levi's Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket That's Comfy and 'Looks Cute with Every Outfit' Is on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just because it's cold out doesn't mean you have to retire your favorite jean jacket. You can still sport that effortlessly cool look (even if it's 40 degrees outside) and still feel comfy cozy with the right denim jacket. If you're not ready to give up on denim this winter, go with the popular Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket that's "worth every penny." And you can get it on sale right now.
APPAREL
PopSugar

It's Official: These Are the Best Winter Boots From Nordstrom

Let's be honest: the first official day of winter might not be for another week, but the weather outside is pretty frightful. So if you haven't already, it's about time you stock up on sweaters, insulating coats, and some winter boots. But can we chat about the latter for a second? Sure, winter boots might be designed to keep our feet warm and dry — as well as keep us from slipping on those inevitable slick spots — but they don't have the most stylish reputation. (When you hear the phrase "winter boots," you probably envision a clunky pair that'll weigh you down.)
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Before the Holidays

Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.
APPAREL
SPY

The 13 Best Cardigans To Button Up This Winter

Anyone who still finds cardigans fusty, rigid or unbearably twee needs only to look to the best men’s cardigans of the past few seasons. Admittedly, the cardigans that trended a few years ago were thin, conservative sweaters that you might have worn with a simple button-down. But these days, designers have been putting their own unique twists on the style, resulting in wacky animal print sweaters, oversized preppy styles or beefy numbers that can stand in for jackets. Some of our favorite cardigans are the kinds of sweaters Kurt Cobain might have worn. Others, Harry Styles would throw on. Some would...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Handbag Styles We're Grabbing for Winter (and 7 We're Not)

After a rough few years, no one can blame us for being a bit superstitious when it comes to the fast-approaching next one. That's why, this time around, we're not just crossing our fingers that things will be different. Rather, we're doing everything in our power to start off 2022 with the cleanest slate possible. First up on our pre-NYE refresh: our wardrobes—better yet, our handbag selections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Alaïa Introduces Swimwear Collection

Since opening its first atelier in Paris during the late '70s, fashion brand Alaïa has been revered in the industry for designing clothes that highlight the shape of a woman's body. From the brand's use of luxe yet flexible fabrics to its figure-hugging silhouettes, very few capture curves quite like the storied maison.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Golden Goose Bets Big on New Shoe Style

Click here to read the full article. SPACE-SHUTTLE: Golden Goose is ready to hit new frontiers when it comes to footwear. The shoe brand is introducing a unisex design, called Space-Star, that marks a departure from its sports-tinged, vintage-finished sneaker styles the company has become synonymous with.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWPhotos from the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Los Angeles Premiere Lined in soft shearling and boasting a memory foam insole and extra-cushion sole, the latter resembling the hull of a space shuttle, the shoe comes in a range of premium materials such...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Oh, What Fun! Shop the Season’s Most Lust-Worthy, Party-Ready Handbags

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Party bags are back! Whether you’re headed to a black-tie Christmas party or a Champagne-drenched soirée, you’re going to need some arm candy slung around your wrist or shoulder—holiday handbags are the most fashionable kind of plus one, after all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Cable Knit Sweaters for Men

There’s nothing that exudes comfort quite like a cable knit sweater. With its warm and inviting feeling and textured goodness, a cable knit sweater for men is basically the clothing equivalent of a cinnamon roll. Cable knit sweaters are also stylish, too, owing to the fact that they’re a classic piece that’s been around for a very long time. The origins of the modern cable knit can likely be traced back to the Aran sweater, a wool pullover first worn in the islands off the coast of Ireland. Of course, over the years the traditional Aran sweaters have taken on...
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

Nordstrom's Famous Zella Leggings Come In an Adorable Tie-Dye Print — and They're 40% Off Right Now

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Simon. From lightweight pairs in the summertime to thick thermals during the winter, leggings are a go-to for pretty much any occasion. Because of how often they're in the rotation, you can always use a new option to switch things up — and luckily, Nordstrom has a ″perfect″ pair of leggings that are not only super cute and supportive, but on sale for 40 percent off.
YOGA
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy