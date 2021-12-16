Looking for a wide-fit dupe for Zara’s sell-out rubber wellies? We’ve found a pair with 50% off

From the revival of Seventies flares to our obsession with bright green, and, of course, the return of Y2K fashion, 2021 has been a year full of sartorial nostalgia and creative expression, filling the pandemic-shaped void for all things fun.

Another trend that has yet to slow down is the rubber welly boot. Designers including Prada, Ganni and Bottega Veneta sent brightly coloured wellingtons with cleated soles down the runway last year, inspiring a whole host of high street versions, namely Zara’s sell-out khaki rubber boots that took Instagram by storm (we’re looking at you, Molly Mae).

The humble welly has been a mainstay of autumn/winter fashion this year, with Bottega unveiling another take with its black and slime green boot, and Chloe’s slightly more slender Betty rain boots becoming a Pinterest favourite. There’s a huge array of affordable alternatives to the chunky utilitarian boot, from the likes of Asos, Mango and H&M.

The main problem with the trend? Just like every other knee-high boot on the market, there’s a serious lack of wide-fit options. Rubber-style boots are hardly forgiving, and we found as a UK size 16, 5ft 7in woman, the coveted Zara boot was virtually impossible to squeeze on.

Thankfully, we’ve found a dupe for them via the online footwear brand Public Desire. Even better, they are currently discounted by more than 50 per cent. After spending a few weeks wearing them, we’ve got the lowdown on the fit, how comfortable they are to wear and how easy they are to style.

Public Desire genius black wide fit knee high chunky sole boots: Was £79.99, now £34.99, Publicdesire.com

This brand is quick to make high street versions of the catwalk’s hottest footwear trends, with its chunky wellies being no exception. Other than having a glossy leather-look finish rather than being matte, these are very similar to Zara’s sell-out style with the cleated sole and piping around the front of the shoe. Unlike other wide-fit styles, these are generous around the foot and on the leg, making them plus-size friendly too.

The boots feel immediately cushioned and supportive when you pull them on and they fit perfectly on our slightly larger calves, with a slight gap between the leg and the shoe for that off-duty look. Public Desire’s boots gather slightly more around the ankle than Zara’s, but we like the look this gives as it’s quite flattering on the leg. We walked all around Edinburgh with these on and had no issues with discomfort, and found they were really fun to style. We loved wearing them with a bright oversized blazer and mini dress, as shown in the image above, or for a more casual fit, over leather-look leggings and with an oversized hoodie.

They are definitely a statement, but are a surprisingly versatile addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. If, like us, you’ve been struggling to find a wide-fit alternative for the welly trend, we’d suggest snapping these up. Available in tan and black, owing to this serious discount, there are currently limited sizes available. But the brand does restock often, and you can sign up to be notified when your size returns.

The verdict: Public Desire genius black wide fit knee high chunky sole boots

We’ve been on the hunt for a wide-calf friendly pair of welly-style boots ever since we were left disappointed by Zara’s cult-favourite pair last year. Thankfully, this chunky pair delivered, scoring high on comfort, fit and being surprisingly easy to style. This trend will certainly carry on into 2022, and unlike others, is a pretty practical one. We’re so here for it.

