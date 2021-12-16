‘Now is not the time to travel’, Canada’s health minister warns residents

Canada has asked residents to avoid all non-essential international travel due to fears about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, 15 December, health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said “the situation abroad is already dire in many places” and “is going to get worse very quickly”.

“To those who were planning to travel, I say very clearly — now is not the time to travel,” he said. “The rapid spread of the omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst.

“We’re afraid for what could happen to them if they leave Canada. Travelling Canadians could contract the virus or get stranded abroad.”

On Tuesday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant”.

“Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he added.

As it stands, Canada is allowing non-residents to enter the country for business and leisure purposes, provided they are fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid-19 test upon entry.

Non-Canadian residents who have travelled to countries where case numbers of omicron have been high over the last 14 days will not be permitted entry. These countries are Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Those travelling between the US and Canada do not need to provide a negative test if their trip is shorter than 72 hours and if they are vaccinated.

However, Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra said this is currently being reviewed.

“We are constantly reassessing so when we feel we need to change our policies, we will announce it as quickly as possible, but for now, we are monitoring it and assessing it,” he said.

The Canadian government’s advisory will be in effect for four weeks, before it is re-evaluated.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau later doubled down on Duclos’ advice on Twitter, adding that parents should get their children vaccinated.

“It’s still incredibly important to follow public health guidelines and, more than anything, to get vaccinated,” he wrote.

“After all, we have enough vaccines for your kids over five to get their first dose - and we’ve secured enough boosters for adults. So, when it’s your turn, get your shot.”

According to the latest figures from the Canadian government, 76 per cent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, while 80 per cent has received at least one dose.