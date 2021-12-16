ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Everton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHV4P_0dOTbFNL00

Everton are no doubt desperately hoping for some respite from their wretched run of form, but they have a stern test on Thursday evening as they visit Chelsea.

The Toffees have just one win from their last 10 games, having been beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend to leave Rafael Benitez’s side 14th in the Premier League at the start of this gameweek.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have come under some criticism recently for a slight drop-off in performances and results, but they are still within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, partially thanks to their narrow win over Leeds at the weekend .

Jorginho netted two penalties to ensure a last-gasp victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who showed spirit but also needed a bit of luck to seal all three points.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ‘angry’ as request to postpone Wolves match was rejected, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have confirmed a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves was rejected.Manager Thomas Tuchel says the London club are “a bit angry” after seven players were ruled out following positive tests for coronavirus.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ clash at Molineux went ahead as scheduled.Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi following positive tests before Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested positive on Saturday.Jorginho also tested positive but, even though he was later found to be negative following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas. The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Sunderland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form of late, winning their last three Premier League games in succession to move into the top four. Gabriel Martinelli has thrived in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Brazilian could be rested tonight after playing a starring role against West Ham and Leeds. Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side remaining in the draw. Lee Johnson’s side has been in excellent form too, having now gone unbeaten in their last seven League One fixtures, as they chase promotion back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Uefa’s decision to throw Tottenham out of Conference League is disrespectful

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says UEFA’s decision to throw them out of Europe shows a lack of respect to the club.Spurs exited the Europa Conference League after the governing body decided they “forfeited” their final group game against Rennes when they called it off due to a worsening coronavirus outbreak, awarding the French team a 3-0 win.Spurs had nine first-team players with the virus at the time and were told to shut down their training centre by health officials.They tried in vain to rearrange the game before the December 31 deadline but came up against stumbling blocks in the...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

389K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy