ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Call for urgent solution to alleviate kosher food shortages in Northern Ireland

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzxVf_0dOTbCjA00

The UK Government and EU have been urged to find an “urgent solution” over the shortages of kosher food in Northern Ireland

A prominent member of the Jewish community in the region has warned that cupboards are “nearly bare” due to trade restrictions under the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Equality Commission and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission have joined the call for the shortages of kosher food to be addressed.

The shortages have been attributed to “practical difficulties of finding suppliers from Great Britain to undertake the complicated process of delivering these supplies to Northern Ireland”.

The protocol has led to additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain in a bid to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGnbS_0dOTbCjA00

Michael Black, chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, said they are facing “enormous difficulties in the practice of our faith”.

“Due to the new barriers, our cupboards are nearly bare of kosher foods,” he said.

“Our local community is facing enormous difficulties in the practice of our faith.

“If these shortages are not addressed soon, we will face real difficulty daily as well as in celebrating major events in our religious calendar such as the Jewish Passover in April.

“Ultimately these shortages may impact on the viability of our historic community in Belfast.

“We have had many promises, but we need action and would urge all parties to get involved to work constructively and quickly to find a solution.”

In a joint statement Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission, and Alyson Kilpatrick, chief commissioner of NIHRC, said minority faith groups must not be overlooked.

“It is really important that minority groups such as our local Jewish community are protected in post-Brexit Northern Ireland. The commissions have raised this matter with the House of Lords Sub Committee on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol,” they said.

“Under Article 2 of the Northern Ireland/Ireland Protocol, the UK Government has committed to maintaining certain equality and human rights after Brexit.

“Both commissions have been given additional powers and responsibilities to ensure that the UK Government upholds this commitment and also have a role in considering and assessing the impact of Brexit on our faith-based communities.

“We will continue to monitor closely the negotiations in relation to the export of chilled meats from GB to NI and assess the potential impact on religious groups and their ability to access food and ritual products.

“As small communities, minority faith groups must not be overlooked in Northern Ireland.

Failure to deal with this issue will have a serious detrimental effect on the Jewish community. It is important that the EU and the UK Government find a solution to this issue as soon as is practicable.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

French fishermen plan to ruin Christmas for millions of Britons with blockade

French trawlermen are drawing up plans to ruin Christmas for millions of Britons by blockading Calais and other key ports in response to the resolution of the post-Brexit dispute over fishing licences. Industry sources told the Telegraph on Sunday that they will attempt to snare up cross-Channel trade over the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

What are the changing rules across the UK as Covid passes come into force in England

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, each of the four UK nations are reacting differently.However, leaders are also echoing similar messages about stepping up their vaccination programmes.Here are the rules and outlook for each of the countries:What’s the situation in England?England has the most relaxed rules in the UK at the moment, with the introduction of new restrictions following a vote by MPs in Parliament.The measures, including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues, passed the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.It is now mandatory for nightclubs and large venues to check the Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Northern Ireland faces 'significant' Avian flu threat

The threat from avian flu in Northern Ireland "will be more significant in the months ahead", the agriculture minister has warned. It followed the identification of a number of suspected cases in commercial, privately-owned and wild birds. Edwin Poots said it was a "present" threat and his department would watch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Visitors flock to ‘most Christmassy’ street in Northern Ireland

A street dubbed the most Christmassy in Northern Ireland has become an unexpected visitor attraction. Hundreds of people have descended to Racecourse Drive in Londonderry over recent weeks to catch a glimpse of its spectacular festive light display. Residents of around 30 homes teamed up to spruce their homes with...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Kosher Foods#Food Drink#Eu#Jewish#The Equality Commission#The Jewish Passover#Nihrc
The Independent

How do the new travel rules affect me?

New rules are being introduced for arriving travellers due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.Here the PA news agency answers 11 key questions about what is changing.– What is happening?From 4am on Tuesday, everyone arriving in the UK must have taken a coronavirus test in the 48 hours before their departure.– What type of test is required?Lateral flow tests are accepted, which are cheaper and quicker than PCR tests – Can I get a test from the NHS?NHS tests cannot be used for international travel. People must purchase a test from a private company.– What other testing rules have...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

RAF innovation node set up in Northern Ireland

It will aim to grow the supply chain in the region. The RAF has announced the establishment of an innovation base in Northern Ireland. The RAF Regional Innovation Node will be based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and will act as a conduit for academia and business to engage in research and development into the broader service with a view to growing the supply chain in the region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

The UK’s travel ‘red list’ has been scrapped... again

It took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would be turned away at the border.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Northern Ireland Covid passports now enforceable

Hospitality venues across Northern Ireland must check Covid-19 passports from today or face fines of up to £10,000. Covid-19 passports are now legally enforceable to ‘help limit the transmission of Covid-19 in higher risk settings.’. It will impact pubs, clubs and licenced restaurants, plus cinemas and theatres. Customers...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hot96.com

Northern Ireland reports first Omicron cases

BELFAST (Reuters) – The British region of Northern Ireland on Tuesday reported its first three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with all related to travel from other parts of the United Kingdom. Two cases were found in the same household in the greater Belfast area with a third...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Call for formal process to disband paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland

The Independent Reporting Commission repeated their warning that paramilitarism remains a ‘clear and present danger’. A formal process aimed at the disbanding of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has been urged. The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) made the call as it noted the continuing existence of paramilitary structures and repeated...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tories break ranks on immigration to demand safe routes to UK for asylum seekers

Senior Tories have demanded a radical overhaul of the asylum system to allow migrants to claim refuge at UK embassies anywhere in the world – rather than having to travel to the UK – in a bid to cut the numbers attempting dangerous Channel crossings. Ex-cabinet members David Davis and Andrew Mitchell are among those calling for the change, which marks a stark challenge to the punitive approach taken by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, who are demanding tighter controls on French beaches and are threatening to “push back” small boats at sea.Mr Davis, the former shadow home secretary...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Paramilitaries remain 'clear and present danger' in Northern Ireland

Paramilitaries remain "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland, a report on their activities has found. Street disorder linked to Brexit has led to speculation about a resurgence of activity, says the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) report. The report calls for a new body to be set up to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in Northern Ireland

Nine out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the Department of Health has said. In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago. In addition, the number of booster jabs given out has passed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
The Independent

Protocol talks to be stepped up before Christmas as agreement still not found

The UK and the European Union will step up efforts to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to find consensus once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the Brexit border deal, Lord Frost said he and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The Brexit minister said “intensive talks” would continue next week. He and his opposite number will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.1. @MarosSefcovic and I met by video today...
U.K.
BBC

Northern Ireland hospices: 'The simple things really matter'

Over the past year the four main hospices in Northern Ireland have cared for almost 11,000 adults and 300 children. They don't just provide end-of-life care. Hospices also support families living with illnesses on a long-term basis. BBC Newsline's Sara Girvin has been speaking to some of those who have...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Northern Ireland: A giant adventure

Wild beauty and a big-hearted welcome await travellers to Northern Ireland’s coast and countryside. A trip to Northern Ireland’s bracing Atlantic coast and emerald-green landscapes is sure to put a spring back in anyone’s step. And in a country with brilliant roads and transport links, clients can get the best of both worlds – a soulful city break and a scenic adventure all in one giant trip.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Two confirmed cases of avian flu in Northern Ireland

There are two confirmed cases of avian influenza in Northern Ireland, an official has said. Some 22,100 ducks were culled at one of the affected sites, a commercial premises in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, while culling and an exclusion zone is also being applied to the second site in Broughshane, Co Antrim, described as a “small backyard flock”.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy