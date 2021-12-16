ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
 22 hours ago
  • Stifel cut the price target on Under Armour, Inc.. (NYSE:UAA) from $30 to $24. Under Armour shares fell 0.7% to $22.22 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) from $195 to $175. Airbnb shares rose 0.3% to $168.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) price target from $32 to $28. AT&T shares rose 1.7% to $22.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) price target from $350 to $165. DocuSign shares dropped 2.4% to $147.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) from $212 to $200. Aptiv shares rose 2.7% to $168.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) price target from $105 to $110. Progressive shares rose 4.8% to close at $101.81 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) from $84 to $93. Magna International shares rose 1.7% to $79.04 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from $265 to $175. Wayfair shares dropped 2.4% to $202.28 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) price target from $114 to $76. IGM Biosciences shares fell 0.1% to close at $28.35 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) price target from $145 to $131. Medtronic shares rose 0.1% to $105.01 in pre-market trading.

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Really Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) is ”really cheap” and recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he has historically liked Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) and is not giving up on the same. However, he added that ”gold has lost its ability to be a hedge” and now he prefers crypto to gold.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

The payments processor will more than recover from last year's COVID-induced sales and earnings dip. Mastercard's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reveals a financially solid business. The stock's reasonable premium gives us a fair price to pay for its overall quality and growth potential. It's no secret that the payment processing company...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 With Dividend Yields Over 5%

One of the tried and true methods for generating an income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. In this era of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a more rewarding way to supplement your income. In turn, many investors plow those payments back into their portfolios. Whatever your...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks Worth a Closer Look

The three companies are value stocks that have seen their dividend yields rise as their shares have fallen this year. All three offer dividend yields above 5% but still manage cash-dividend payout ratios below 52%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overstock Analyst Cuts Price Target, Predicts Soft Q4 Numbers

The sell-off in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) over the past month continued on Thursday after one Wall Street analyst raised concerns about the company’s fourth-quarter performance. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Curtis Nagle reiterated a Buy rating for Overstock and cut his price target from $110 to $100. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Cuts Boeing Price Target By 1.8%

JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman lowered the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to $270 (an upside of 38.1%) from $275 after lowering his 2022 free cash flow estimate by about $1 billion to $1.5 billion but maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. Seifman says the 737 MAX is back,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Barclays Reinstates Regal Rexnord At Overweight, Sees 19% Upside

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell reinstated his coverage on Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $200, implying an upside of 19%. The analyst views Regal as "one of the most interesting self-help stories" in the multi-industry sector. Self-help is a critical attribute as industrial...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Accenture

Shorting an issue just because it's making a new all-time high isn't always the prudent thing to do for a few different reasons. The first is there are no resistance points to lean on for an exit point. Also, there is a chance the issue may be going into a “short squeeze” and others who shorted at lower prices may be forced to cover and drive the price higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $2.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
