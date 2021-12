Retro Platformer Alwa’s Legacy Has Officially Launched On PlayStation 4. Elden Pixels was founded in 2016. The company has released various titles since then and seeks to be a purveyor of boutique game releases. Developer Elden Pixels along with Clear River Games have teamed up to release the critically acclaimed platformer, Alwa’s Legacy. Alwa’s Legacy is a metroidvania platformer that gives fans a hefty dose of nostalgia. The game has released on the PlayStation 4 at the price of $17.99 / £13.99 / €14.99. Furthermore, the title has already released on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Life labelled the Switch version “the special sort of game that only comes around once in a great while.” Are you ready to find out why?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO