Affirming our commitment to democracy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of Gov. Phil Scott’s address last week to world leaders and human rights activists attending the virtual Summit for Democracy. President Joe Biden invited Gov. Scott to speak. Healthy democracies require healthy relationships amongst citizens and their governments. Keeping these relationships healthy requires...

Biden tells world: Protecting democracy 'defining challenge of our time'

WASHINGTON — Conflicts with rival superpowers loom, while the vitriol of American politics shows no sign of abating. That was the context Thursday as President Biden opened his two-day global Summit for Democracy, with both international and domestic institutions appearing as fragile as they have ever been since Biden arrived in Washington as a young legislator in the early 1970s.
Matt Rothschild: Our rotting democracy needs fixing in Wisconsin

I’m worried about the fate of our democracy, here in Wisconsin and nationally. After the coup attempt on Jan. 6, I thought the Donald Trump fever would break. But it broke for only about 24 hours, and then it came raging back. The combination of the Trump cult, white nationalism,...
Partnerships are key to scaling commitments from Biden’s Summit for Democracy

This week, President Biden will gather leaders from over 100 countries to attend his long-promised virtual Summit for Democracy. After a year of consultation, coordination and action, these leaders will come together once more for a second summit to report on progress on the initial set of commitments to protect human rights, counter authoritarianism and corruption.
Council on Foreign Relations

U.S. Policy in Africa Should Reflect Renewed Commitment to Democracy

December 15, 2021 11:49 am (EST) At the recently concluded Democracy Summit, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team pledged to revitalize democratic governance at home and called for democratic solidarity to resist creeping authoritarianism abroad. Even amidst all the understandable eyebrow-raising about the summit’s guest list, the administration addressed the United States’ own shortcomings with honesty and humility, made welcome announcements of important new anti-corruption measures, and launched a Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal to ensure that U.S. support for civil and political rights abroad is more concrete than encouraging words.
Readers’ View: Afghan refugees believed in democracy and supported our troops

We were saddened to read a letter in last week’s Clipper that tried to use the generous spirit of the holiday season as a pretext for a diatribe against our federal governments’ Afghan refugee policy. We at the Duxbury Afghan Resettlement Initiative are working with Catholic Charities to help a family who is fleeing from persecution by the Taliban start a new life here in America. The writer of the letter assumes, erroneously, that this family will bring nothing to the community, and will be a b...
Our democracy, fraying at the edges, maybe even hanging by a thread

We can’t wait for bipartisanship — scrap the filibuster already. Thank you for reporter Jess Bidgood’s article “US should look in mirror on democracy, some say” (Page A1, Dec. 9) on the alarm being sounded by advocates for democracy and their calls for passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which are threatened by a filibuster in the Senate.
Our democracy requires more than voting

Goldschmidt is the director of strategic initiatives at the Congressional Management Foundation and co-author of "The Future of Citizen Engagement: Rebuilding the Democratic Dialogue." Over the past few months, Newsweek has been following the progress of a petition from citizens asking Congress to continue sending monthly stimulus checks to Americans...
Why the vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act matters

With plenty of kinetic activity on Capitol Hill this week, the House vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act was largely lost in the shuffle, which is a shame because there's a lot to like in this bill. Roll Call reported:. Seeking to avoid a repeat of the scandal-plagued Trump...
Biden pressed over 'honest mistake' on Taiwan at democracy summit

A leading Republican senator on Tuesday demanded that President Joe Biden make amends over a cut in transmission of Taiwan's speech during last week's democracy summit, in what an official called an "honest mistake." He asked Biden to take steps to "make amends" over Taiwan including at a second, in-person democracy summit planned for next year.
GITELMAN: How White Women Reinforce Racism

In Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election, Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin also won more of the white women’s vote in Virginia than former President Donald Trump in 2020; 57% of Virginia white women voted Republican in 2021, as opposed to 49% in 2020. White women swung 13% more Republican overall, and non-college-educated white women swung 37%.
Sen. Sinema Is Gaslighting Arizona Students On Hunger Strike To Pass Voting Rights Legislation – She Remains Steadfast In Her Support For Senate Filibuster Rule

This has not received the attention it deserves in the Arizona political media, because voting rights, go figure. The Guardian reports, Arizona students stage hunger strike to urge Sinema to support voting reform:. Since Monday, a group of 20 college students from the University of Arizona and Arizona State have...
Letter: Tell Sens. Manchin and Sinema to save our democracy

The following is a letter I wrote to Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. If you believe in democracy, I urge you to write to these senators and express your own views. I am writing to you as a moderate Democrat. I am 77 years old, served eight years in the Air Force including a tour in Vietnam, and as a commercial pilot for 32 years. I don't care if you do or do not support the Build Back Better bill. What I do care about is the loss of what is left of our democracy.
Redistricting a challenge to our democracy

It would be fair to say that for a good bit of our history, Americans paid scant attention to redistricting. The redrawing of congressional and legislative lines every 10 years, sparked by population shifts captured by the Census, tended to pass unnoticed. Unless, of course, it involved some particularly outrageous instance of gerrymandering.
JEALOUS: Why Stacey Abrams is Important for Georgia and Our Democracy

You know the old game, two truths and a lie? Here are two truths and a lie about Georgia and Stacey Abrams, who recently announced that she’s running for governor. Let’s start with the lie. The big lie is that Donald Trump lost Georgia in 2020 because of illegal votes. The big truth is that Stacey Abrams helped achieve not one, not two, but three legal statewide victories in Georgia for President Joe Biden and Sens. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff.
What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
