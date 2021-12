It took just one game for DeVonta Smith to establish himself as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ best wide receiver. The 10th overall player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith came into the league running smooth routes, soft hands, and a winner’s mentality cultivated over years in Tuscaloosa as one of the best wide receivers in NCAA history. Re-paired up with one of his college quarterbacks, Smith went for 70-plus in three of his first five games, played 90.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and looked like he might just become the team’s first 1,000-yard wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

