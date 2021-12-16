ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico's FAS Begins Same-Day Delivery Via Walmart GoLocal

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 22 hours ago
  • Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) begins offering same-day delivery options for online orders from its three fashion brands, Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma, through Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Walmart GoLocal.
  • Chico's FAS noted online orders would be delivered directly to customers' doorsteps in as little as two hours through this partnership.
  • Walmart GoLocal adds to Chico's FAS delivery capabilities by expanding beyond current ship-to-home offerings for customers in select markets.
  • The service launches in select markets, including Chicago, Illinois, and Fort Myers, Florida, and will expand to other markets in 2022.
  • Price Action: CHS shares closed lower by 1.57% at $5.03 on Wednesday.

