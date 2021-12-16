ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Plug Power partners to develop a hydrogen fuel cell city bus

By renewableenergyworldcontentteam
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric car maker Edison Motors signed an agreement with hydrogen provider Plug Power to develop and bring to market a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric city bus. Plug Power’s 125kW ProGen fuel cell engine will be used...

www.renewableenergyworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Plug Power Popped and Then Dropped Today

Plug Power and Edison Motors are collaborating to bring fuel cell-powered electric city buses to market in South Korea. Rebounding yesterday after slipping lower on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) seemed to be on the verge of logging a second day of rising this morning. The fuel cell specialist's stock popped this morning, climbing as much as 4.6% on seemingly encouraging news regarding the company's expansion into a new industry.
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

€30,000 Lightyear Two Solar EV Coming In 2025 With Tiny Battery

Lightyear will begin deliveries of its first ever model, the One, next year and even though it’s a fairly expensive EVs that’s sold by a very small company, it sounds like it’s pretty game-changing. Its biggest draw has to be the fact that with a relatively small battery pack, it has a WLTP range of 725 km (450 miles).
CARS
pv-magazine.com

Solar redox flow cell for residential energy storage

Solar redox flow cells (SRFCs) are devices that can store electricity by harvesting sunlight via. a photoelectrochemical (PE) panel. These storage devices are attracting increasing interest from scientists and research institutes and have been developed so far only at research level. Two of the biggest challenges these batteries have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Plug Power Strikes Deal To Supply Hydrogen Fuel-Cell System For South Korea's Edison Motor's EV Buses

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are advancing after the hydrogen fuel cell energy company announced a new contract. What Happened: Plug Power and South Korean automaker Edison Motors announced an agreement under which the former will provide power to the latter's electric bus platform. Edison is working on bringing a hydrogen fuel cell-powered EV city bus to the market.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug Power#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Electric Bus#Vehicles#Edison Motors#Powergen International
insideevs.com

BYD Launches 1,200 V Power Device Driver Chip

The automotive industry is in a process of switching to higher-voltage powertrains - from a level of roughly 400 V to roughly 800 V in electric cars. This process requires time, as there are not enough suppliers and - as we understand - and the costs are not yet at a level to switch the entry-level products.
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

Could Zeppelins Be The Answer To Hydrogen Transportation?

One of the main challenges for the future of hydrogen as a fuel source for air travel is infrastructure. Be that for hydrogen-electric or propulsion architecture relying on liquid H2, the puzzle of transporting the gas safely to airports to fuel aircraft (another matter) needs to be solved. One company believes it is on the way – with a good old-fashioned dirigible. However, the inventors of the H2 Clipper say it is nothing like the airships of old.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Automakers Urge Buttigieg To Install High Speed Charging Infrastructure

A group of 15 automakers, including 6 from the Volkswagen Group, sent a letter to the US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, urging him to prioritize ultra-high-speed DC fast charging equipment along the nation's highway corridors with the money available in the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program. The group believes...
CARS
gcaptain.com

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Unveils Hybrid Electric Coastal Tanker Design

Tokyo-based firm e5 Lab Inc. and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have teamed up to design a hybrid electric propulsion biomass fuel carrier being built by Honda Heavy Industries for Asahi Tankers. The companies say the design has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions in the “coastal” sector...
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its first fuel cell vehicle, the Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen and the car comes with a 10kWh battery and an electric motor, plus a hydrogen fuel cell. The PEUGEOT hydrogen van stands out thanks to the perfect integration of the entire “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system in its engine compartment and underbody. The result: no compromise in terms of load volume, and a low centre of gravity, a guarantee of stability, safety and agility.
CARS
Flying Magazine

How Green Is Hydrogen Fuel?

In 2020, Airbus unveiled three ZEROe concept airliner designs: a turbofan, a turboprop and a blended-wing body. Credit: Airbus. At least two major aircraft manufacturers are considering new concept designs for transport category airplanes powered by hydrogen, but as aviation tries to shift to sustainable, zero-emission fuels, skeptics have a few questions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Leave the generator, take the power station

A new breed of large portable batteries that are encrusted with household outlets and USB ports are touted as the next generation of electric generators -- even though they don't generate electricity at all. Call them "power stations." Here's why they're getting attention from people who want power away from the grid, whether planned or not, without the fuel, emissions and pull cord of a gas generator. If you can make the charge time work in your intended use scenario, these might be your modern alternative to a compact generator.
webbikeworld.com

The Hydrogen Hack: Kawasaki and Yamaha Charge Toward Carbon Neutrality

…and They Just Might Join Forces and Co-Develop a Hydrogen Engine To Speed Things Along. In a recent Joint Press Conference posted on YouTube by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Motor), the topic was carbon neutrality – specifically, what each company has prepped to combat the flat-out use of gas.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Vertiv Partners with Tech Consortium to Lead Low-Carbon Fuel Cell Development for Data Centres

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the Clean Hydrogen Partnership will provide EUR 2.5 million to help fund a project to develop low-carbon fuel cells to power data centres. It is hoped this could reduce carbon emissions from operations by up to 100%. The EcoEdge PrimePower (E2P2) project is a novel proof-of-concept initiative aiming to develop and demonstrate low environmental impact fuel cells that provide economic and resilient prime power solutions for the data centre environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brenham Banner-Press

Certarus and Plug Power Partner on Green Hydrogen Supply and Expansion of Distribution Infrastructure

Plug Power to Supply Up To 10 Tons Per Day of Green Hydrogen, Certarus to Serve as Preferred Third-Party Logistics Provider. HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation"), North America's leading transporter of compressed natural gas and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, have entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their collective expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain – helping to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy