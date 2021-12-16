Plug Power partners to develop a hydrogen fuel cell city bus

A new breed of large portable batteries that are encrusted with household outlets and USB ports are touted as the next generation of electric generators -- even though they don't generate electricity at all. Call them "power stations." Here's why they're getting attention from people who want power away from the grid, whether planned or not, without the fuel, emissions and pull cord of a gas generator. If you can make the charge time work in your intended use scenario, these might be your modern alternative to a compact generator.

2 DAYS AGO