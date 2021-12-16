ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in single-car rollover in N Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a rollover crash involving a single vehicle around 2:55 a.m. Thursday on North Lombard Street, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct said they found a car had rolled over and hit multiple objects, including a utility pole.

Two people were pronounced dead and a third was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officers said.

North Lombard Street is closed between North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Wayland Avenue while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates. Nearly a dozen police units are still at the scene.

KOIN 6 News

Reward for info on poisoned wolves climbs to nearly $50K

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced non-profit groups and members of the public have pledged a total of $47,736 as of Dec. 15 as a reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for the poisonings of Oregon's Catherine wolf pack -- which consisted of five wolves -- and three other wolves in Eastern Oregon earlier this year.
KOIN 6 News

‘Blizzard conditions’ close I-5 southbound at Ashland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Southbound Interstate 5 will remain closed at Ashland exit 14 until Thursday morning due to “blizzard conditions,” at the request of California, ODOT said ODOT is warned drivers that parking is not allowed at the exit, ramps or travel lanes. Oregon 66, 273 and Dead Indian Memorial Roads are only open […]
KOIN 6 News

True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Koni Lynn Berry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 20 years ago a woman disappeared in Talent, Oregon and was later found dead. 30-year-old Koni Lynn Berry was last seen in January of 1995 at the Talent club, a local dive bar known for its live music. She told her friends she was leaving for roughly 20 minutes, […]
