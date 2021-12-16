2 dead, 1 hospitalized in single-car rollover in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a rollover crash involving a single vehicle around 2:55 a.m. Thursday on North Lombard Street, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct said they found a car had rolled over and hit multiple objects, including a utility pole.

Two people were pronounced dead and a third was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officers said.

North Lombard Street is closed between North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Wayland Avenue while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates. Nearly a dozen police units are still at the scene.

