2 dead, 1 hospitalized in single-car rollover in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a rollover crash involving a single vehicle around 2:55 a.m. Thursday on North Lombard Street, officials said.
The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct said they found a car had rolled over and hit multiple objects, including a utility pole.
Two people were pronounced dead and a third was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officers said.
North Lombard Street is closed between North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Wayland Avenue while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates. Nearly a dozen police units are still at the scene.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 6